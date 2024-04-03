Dominica Receives New Airlift, Ferry Service

Dominica is set to become more accessible than ever as several airlines and ferry services are increasing their operations to the island.

To begin with, American Airlines’ nonstop service from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Dominica's Douglas-Charles Airport (DOM) is set to undergo a shift in frequency during the second quarter of 2024. From June 5 to August 5, the service will increase to daily flights, operating Monday through Sunday.

Caribbean Airlines has upheld its current schedule from Trinidad’s Piarco International Airport (POS) to DOM with nonstop service and onward to Barbados (BGI) on Thursdays. Additionally, a route from POS via BGI to DOM and then back to POS is maintained on Mondays. The airline has also introduced new services on Wednesdays and Sundays. These flights will depart from POS to DOM, continue to Antigua (ANU), return to DOM, and back to POS. This schedule facilitates connections to the Tristate area in the U.S. through John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and to Canada via Toronto. Caribbean Airlines also offers connections to Houston (IAH) via POS in partnership with United Airlines.

Winair, based in St. Maarten (SXM), offers regular flight services to and from DOM, with seven weekly departures scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. These flights connect DOM with ANU, St. Kitts (SKB) and SXM.

In addition, Silver Airways, a U.S. regional airline, has established codeshare partnerships with American Airlines, JetBlue, United and Delta. The airline operates both 48-seat and 72-seat ATR aircraft to service the San Juan (SJU) to DOM route. This partnership allows U.S. travelers to book their journey to Dominica via American, United, JetBlue or Delta. Their itinerary will include a leg from San Juan to Dominica, operated by Silver Airways, as part of the codeshare agreement. Silver Airways offers this service six times a week, with inbound flights to DOM available from Monday to Saturday and outbound flights departing from Tuesday to Sunday. This regular schedule ensures reliable connectivity for travelers heading to and from DOM through San Juan.

Separately, L’Express Des Isles, a ferry service in the Caribbean, operates five return services per week from Guadeloupe to Dominica, scheduled on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. It maintains a five-day weekly schedule for services from Martinique to Dominica (Wednesday through Sunday) and return journeys from Dominica on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

L’Express Des Isles also runs a four-day weekly service to Saint Lucia with departures scheduled for Thursdays through Sundays. Return journeys from St. Lucia occur on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit www.discoverdominica.com.

