Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Debuts

Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has opened its doors to welcome guests. The opening marks Sandals Resorts’ 18th all-inclusive property.

Sandals Saint Vincent and the Grenadines offers 301 rooms and suites across 50 acres. Guests will have access to a 300-foot linear pool that connects to the lobby terrace. Along the way, cabanas and cocktails invite guests to loll the day away, with three other pools among lush vegetation.

In each of the resort’s rooms and suites, guests are welcomed with an in-room signature cocktail of rum and coconut water. A new concept for the brand, the Vincy Overwater Two-Story Villas have expansive spaces spanning two stories above the sea; villa perks include an exclusive table at Buccan. Alternatively, the Beachfront Villas are just steps from the Caribbean Sea. Many of the resort’s suites also offer such amenities as a media room, private pool, and a personal fitness room with exercise bikes, yoga mats and a library of fitness classes. Good to know: Butler-level rooms are also available.

The resort houses 11 culinary concepts, five of which are novel to the brand. Buccan is a family-style, open-air restaurant. The cooking style, done in local clay yabba pots, is a centerpiece of the experience, turning local cedar and sustainable sources like coconut husks into coal as chefs rely on ancient techniques to create a menu highlighting local “Vincy” ingredients with seasonal shareable platters. In addition, Scrimshaw offers seafood and cocktails; Parisol, an open-air beach club and kitchen, offers smoothies that incorporate sea moss, gluten-free cassava flour pancakes, grilled specialties and more; Imoro, the brand’s first grab-and-go concept, serves healthy, veggie-focused bowls; and Three Jewels rum bar offers a selection of 32 rums inspired by the destination’s 32 islands within 32 miles, and is just one of five bars around the resort.

Guests can enjoy a range of activities from guided kayak experiences to Buccament Bat Caves and biking throughout the resort’s gardens and trails. Interactive classes and tastings highlight the region’s agricultural heritage, from aloe vera to local fruit, including mango and breadfruit. As night falls, the essence of the island comes alive with festivities, from sunset parties on the beach to rum sensory experiences and movies under the stars.

Off-site adventures include marveling at the foot of a waterfall to frolicking on volcanic black sand beaches, sailing the Caribbean and availing of the brand’s unlimited scuba diving program.

At Red Lane Spa, guests can indulge in treatments that harness the minerals found in volcanic sand to exfoliate and detoxify the skin.

Deal: In celebration of the opening, guests who book a stay by April 17, 2024 for travel through January 31, 2025 will receive an air credit of up to $1,500 to Sandals Saint Vincent and The Grenadines.

For more information, visit www.sandals.com/sandals-saint-vincent.

