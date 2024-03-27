Azul Beach Resorts Debut New Local Experiences on Property

Azul Beach Resorts by Karisma has launched “Experience Local - A Taste of Azul” at its resorts in Riviera Cancun and Negril. This campaign epitomizes Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ vision of reimagining all-inclusive stays, offering guests a personalized experience that blends local flavors, cultural traditions and hospitality.

When visiting Azul Beach Resort Riviera Cancun in Mexico, guests can enjoy a variety of enhanced check-in experiences, including signature Puerto Azul blue drinks for adults upon arrival. The resort also offers tequila and mezcal pop-ups, Mexican wine tastings and traditional guacamole cooking classes complete with edible insects, a regional delicacy. Beginning in April, culturally infused entertainment activities will be available, including Mariachi karaoke and monthly Day of the Dead celebrations.

At the 13,000-square-foot Vassa Spa, guests can enjoy specialty treatments such as hydrotherapy along with a blend of massages and skin treatments that incorporate locally sourced products.

At Azul Beach Resort Negril in Jamaica, guests can enjoy signature welcome drinks in the lobby or attend Jamaican rum pop-ups and local mixology classes offered throughout their stay. Reggae dancing lessons, monthly Bob Marley celebrations and beach parties are also available throughout the resort’s programming schedule, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the island’s vibrant culture. At the Nesta Rasta Lounge, guests can enjoy a premium cocktail menu, choose from a wide selection of rums and sway to the rhythms of reggae with nightly entertainment from DJs or live bands. The Vassa Spa offers a CBD Reggae Massage that incorporates locally made ingredients.

For more information, visit www.karismahotels.com/taste-azul.

