Holland America Line Announces 2026 Alaska Cruisetours

Holland America Line has announced its 2026 Cruisetours, offering guests a chance to combine an Alaska cruise with a journey into Denali National Park and Canada’s Yukon Territory. A series of 18 itineraries will combine a cruise with an overland journey, offering more access to Alaska’s glaciers, wildlife and wilderness tours.

Each of the 18 bookable Cruisetours visits Denali National Park and includes days at sea aboard Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Westerdam or Zaandam. The diverse set of itineraries allows guests to decide the order of their journey—if they want to cruise or go overland first—and those who want to extend their travels can choose an itinerary that takes them to Canada’s Yukon Territory, including stops in Whitehorse and Dawson City.

The cruise line owns motorcoaches, railcars and hotels, providing preferential schedules for guests on Cruisetours. Each itinerary includes a scenic ride on the luxury, glass-domed McKinley Explorer train, and select itineraries add on the historic White Pass & Yukon Route railroad from Skagway. Other select itineraries offer Direct-to-Denali service, taking guests from the ship to their Denali hotel room on the same day. Additionally, all Yukon itineraries include a tour director who makes time on land easy, convenient and insightful.

Holland America has also renamed its lodge to Holland America Denali Lodge. Formerly known as McKinley Chalet, this lodge offers views of the national park and abundant wildlife.

Highlights for 2026 Denali Cruisetours

Nieuw Amsterdam and Westerdam will offer " Denali Cruisetours " ranging from nine to 14 days between Vancouver , Canada , and Anchorage or Fairbanks , Alaska.

" ranging from nine to 14 days between , , and or , Alaska. All Denali Cruisetours include a seven-day " Glacier Discovery " cruise featuring Glacier Bay and the Alaskan ports of Juneau , Ketchikan and Skagway, plus either College Fjord or Hubbard Glacier (depending on the direction) and Inside Passage . The land portion includes up to three nights at Holland America Denali Lodge.

" cruise featuring Glacier Bay and the Alaskan ports of , and Skagway, plus either or (depending on the direction) and . The land portion includes up to three nights at Holland America Denali Lodge. A 14-day " Ultimate Denali " tour includes an overnight at Homer , in addition to time in Fairbanks and Anchorage before or after a seven-day cruise.

" tour includes an overnight at , in addition to time in Fairbanks and Anchorage before or after a seven-day cruise. All single one-day " Classic Alaska & Denali " itineraries include a complimentary Denali Natural History Tour in Denali National Park so guests can go in search of Alaska’s “Big 5” (bears, moose, Dall sheep, caribou and gray wolves) in their natural habitat.

" itineraries include a complimentary in Denali National Park so guests can go in search of Alaska’s “Big 5” (bears, moose, Dall sheep, caribou and gray wolves) in their natural habitat. All two- and three-night itineraries include the "Tundra Wilderness Tour," which provides the best wildlife viewing as guests journey 43 miles into Denali National Park.

Highlights for 2026 Yukon & Denali Cruisetours

Yukon & Denali Cruisetours range from nine to 17 days and include either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Zaandam or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Westerdam with a two- or three-night stay at Denali and Dawson City. Yukon & Denali Cruisetours also feature overnights at Fairbanks, Anchorage and Skagway, depending on the Cruisetour.

A 13-day "Alaska, Denali and Yukon Cruisetour" aboard Nieuw Amsterdam or Westerdam is a new itinerary. This journey will begin in Fairbanks . Guests will then fly to Dawson City before heading to Denali for three days. Finally, guests head to the ship in Holland America Line’s luxury, glass-domed rail cars before embarking on a seven-day cruise to Vancouver. Guests booking this Cruisetour will experience three complimentary tours, including " Riverboat Discovery " in Fairbanks, the " Klondike Gold Tour " in Dawson City, and " Tundra Wilderness Tour " in Denali National Park.

. Guests will then fly to before heading to Denali for three days. Finally, guests head to the ship in Holland America Line’s luxury, glass-domed rail cars before embarking on a seven-day cruise to Vancouver. Guests booking this Cruisetour will experience three complimentary tours, including " " in Fairbanks, the " " in Dawson City, and " " in Denali National Park. Emerging consumer insights led Holland America Line to offer more of what guests want. All Yukon & Denali itineraries now include the "Klondike Gold Tour" in Dawson City and the "Tundra Wilderness Tour" at Denali National Park. Guests can see the original discovery claim that launched the " Klondike Gold Rush " and " Gold Dredge 4 " with a Parks Canada guide providing narration.

" and " " with a Parks Canada guide providing narration. Holland America Line Cruisetour guests will experience one of the newest UNESCO World Heritage sites: Tr’ondëk-Klondike. Added in September 2023, the site incorporates Dawson City, which is rich with history and the cultural impact to Indigenous peoples from the Klondike Gold Rush.

For a limited time, when guests book 2026 Alaska Cruisetours with the "Have It All premium package," the standard package amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package and Surf Wi-Fi are included—plus the added perk of free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.

Cruisetour fares begin at only $2,259 per person, based on double occupancy. Advertised fares include taxes and fees.

For more information about Holland America Line, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

