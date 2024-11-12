Ensemble Introduces Hosted LGBTQ+ Sailing with Explora Journeys

Ensemble has announced its first-ever hosted LGBTQ+ sailing with luxury cruise line Explora Journeys. Taking place from July 26 to August 2, 2025, aboard Explora I, the 8-day journey will set sail from Istanbul, Turkiye, to Genoa, Italy, with stops in Lesbos and Paros, Greece; Palermo, Sicily; and along the Amalfi Coast.

This inaugural LGBTQ+ sailing will be hosted by Jeffrey Bateman, VP of operations at Crown Cruise Vacations, a top member of Ensemble. It reflects the travel consortium's dedication to expanding its inclusivity and support for the LGBTQ+ community. The trip offers an opportunity for all guests to engage in a supportive environment while discovering some of the Mediterranean's top destinations.

“Our partnership with Explora Journeys on this LGBTQ+ sailing represents Ensemble’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity and our dedication to providing safe, vibrant, and enriching experiences for those both from the LGBTQ+ community as well as other travelers looking to embrace an open and inclusive experience,” said Beth Butzlaff, SVP of partner relations, Ensemble. “This journey is part of our broader initiative to foster community and connection, which also includes the launch of a new Circles community for LGBTQ+ members in 2025.”

With the addition of a new Circles community, Ensemble continues to make strides in supporting diversity within the travel industry, encouraging members to engage in an environment that champions representation and collaboration.

As a preferred partner of Ensemble, Explora Journeys is offering an "Ocean State of Mind” experience, centered around three levels of discovery; social, active and self.

Ensemble’s partnership also included sailing aboard Explora’s maiden journey from Denmark to Iceland as part of its first-ever Beyond event celebrating the network’s top performers in August 2023.

For more information or to book, contact www.ensembletravel.com.

