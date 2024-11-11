Rocky Mountaineer Launches Upgraded Travel Advisor Portal

Rocky Mountaineer has announced the launch of an upgraded portal, designed to simplify and enhance the experience for its travel advisor partners. The refreshed platform has new capabilities and offers a streamlined way for travel advisors to manage bookings, access marketing tools and stay connected with the latest Rocky Mountaineer news.

To celebrate the launch, retail travel advisors who make a confirmed booking through the portal by January 31, 2025, will have the chance to win two tickets for a Rocky Mountaineer journey. Each booking made earns rewards, with gift cards ranging from $400 for two bookings to $800 for six or more. One travel advisor will win a complimentary two-day rail journey for two, including hotel stays on both ends.

The benefits trade partners can expect from the portal include:

Simplified package search – Streamlined package search for travel advisors to efficiently select package options for clients

Centralized bookings – Travel advisors can easily make quotes, reserve inventory and make bookings online

Booking tools – Resources for travel advisors to sell and market a Rocky Mountaineer journey to clients

New features include:

Improved online booking experience – New booking interface for trade partners

Notifications feature – Travel advisors will have access to the latest Rocky Mountaineer news, product and operational updates, and promotional offers

Learning and training center – Access to learning opportunities, exclusive travel advisor discounts, and rail route and destination information

Marketing and sales resources – Travel advisors will have access to brochures and promotional flyers, digital assets and customizable marketing materials

Good to know: All current users have been transitioned to the upgraded platform.

To register, and for full details on the incentive, visit www.agentportal.rockymountaineer.com.

