Cruise Planners Receives Department of Defense Patriot Award

Cruise Planners has been awarded the Department of Defense Patriot Award in recognition of its support for military service members. The Patriot Award, given by the Florida Committee of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR), honors individual supervisors and organizations that go above and beyond in their efforts to provide support to National Guard and Reserve service members, as well as their families.

The nomination for this award came from Robert Feus, a Cruise Planners franchise owner who is also a U.S. Coast Guard Reservist. Although franchise owners are not direct employees of Cruise Planners, the unique relationship between the franchise network and its military franchisees was highlighted during the nomination process. Feus emphasized Cruise Planners’ distinction as a top franchise opportunity for veterans and the extraordinary opportunity it extends to military service members through a discounted franchise fee, flexible schedules, ability to take time off for deployments, and ongoing business support.

“I am incredibly honored to accept the Service Member Patriot Award on behalf of Cruise Planners. Supporting our veterans and active service members has always been a core value at Cruise Planners, and this recognition is a true testament to the commitment we have to those who serve our country,” said founder and CEO of Cruise Planners, Michelle Fee.

In addition to the Patriot Award, the franchise owner also nominated key members of the Cruise Planners Executive Team—Michelle Fee, CEO and founder, COO Theresa Scalzitti, CSO Scott Koepf, and CIO Brian Shultz—for their personal dedication to supporting those in the National Guard and Reserve.

"Cruise Planners’ Executive Team has been exceptional in their support of military service members, not only through policy but through their direct engagement and concern for our families and businesses during times of service," said Feus.

The support Cruise Planners provides includes seamless business continuity, thanks to its technology and a dedicated Home Office team. These tools allow franchisees, like Coast Guard Reservist, Robert Feus, to keep their businesses operational and profitable even during military deployments or drill weekends.

"The Cruise Planners team even checks in on my family while I am called to service, ensuring that my business remains stable, and my loved ones are cared for. This level of support is unparalleled," Feus shared.

Looking ahead, Cruise Planners has also been nominated for the Above and Beyond Award, which recognizes organizations that exceed ESGR’s expectations in supporting military service members and their families. The winner will be announced later this year.

This recognition further solidifies Cruise Planners' reputation as a franchise that not only empowers veterans but actively ensures their success both in their business endeavors and in their service to the country.

