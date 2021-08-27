Hurtigruten Expeditions Adds Russia as Cruise Destination

Adding a new region to its growing list of destinations, Hurtigruten Expeditions has announced that it will be sailing to Russia, and particularly the White Sea in Russia’s far north. The 17-day "Expedition Cruise to the White Sea–Norway and Russia Adventure" itinerary will begin from Bergen, Norway on October 6, 2022, and sail north along the Norwegian coast.

While in Norway, guests will marvel at the fjords, and head to the Lofoten Islands, settlements rich in fishing traditions and Sami history, and the North Cape, the northernmost point of the European mainland. This will be followed by seven days in Russia, where guests will be traveling to one of the least visited parts of the country.

The itinerary offers a mix of modern-day Russian cities and historic ports with expedition landings, coming ashore at rarely visited and isolated villages along the White Sea. Guests will also have an opportunity to visit the Solovetsky Islands, one of Northern Russia’s iconic sights. As always, Hurtigruten’s on-board expert team will give guests an insight into the history and culture of the places they visit. Among other highlights are visits to Murmansk, where guests can learn about its wartime and maritime past, and Arkhangelsk, the cultural and historical capital of Russia’s north.

Guests will explore Norway and Russia aboard the MS Spitsbergen. With only 180 guests onboard, the ship provides an intimate, exclusive setting during the trip. MS Spitsbergen has expedition equipment, a Science Center and a range of "Citizen Science" research projects that guests can participate in during the voyage.

The ship also offers a 23-day "Grand Expedition" cruise from Tromsø, Norway to Lisbon, Portugal, which can be shortened by embarking at Hamburg, Germany; Amsterdam, Netherlands; or Dover, U.K., for Lisbon. The ship then continues to Western Africa’s waters from November 2022 to March 2023 on a voyage that includes Canary Islands and Madeira Islands, and the Bissagos Islands and Cape Verde from Dakar, Senegal.

For more information, visit www.hurtigruten.com.

