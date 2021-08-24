Variety Cruises Is Headed to the Panama Canal and the Caribbean

Greek-owned small ship company Variety Cruises has announced new itineraries headed to the Caribbean and the Panama Canal this winter and in 2023.

“A Caribbean Christmas” is an eight-day itinerary that will set sail from Barbados on December 13, 2021 on the Panorama motor sailing yacht. Guests on the cruise will discover the hidden gems of The Grenadines, including Bequia, Canouan and the Tobago Cays; as well as French island of Martinque; Saint Lucia, and its iconic Piton mountains; and Grenada, the "Spice Island."

The line’s two “Crossing The Panama Canal” itineraries will sail from Panama to Costa Rica from January 22 to March 5, 2022; and from Costa Rica to Panama from January 22 to March 11, 2023. The Costa Rica and Panama Canal cruise is full of adventures. The jungles with their spectacular plants and wildlife, the white sand beaches and the crossing of the Panama Canal are only some of the experiences that guests can enjoy on the cruise. Guests, accompanied by the line’s on-board naturalist, will also venture deep into national parks, in search of macaws, sloths, howler monkey and dolphins.

The 173-foot Panorama—known for its signature trio of white sails—has only 25 ocean-view cabins and has a crew of 18 to cater to a maximum of 49 guests. The yacht sails at 11 knots per hour in its "un-rushed" pace, one island or seashore at a time.

Amenities on Panorama include a spacious lounge with ample space, dining areas decorated with warm colors, rich library and two decks for sunbathing, shaded areas and outdoor bar and loungers.

For more information, visit www.varietycruises.com.

