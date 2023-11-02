Hurtigruten, Arctic Umiaq Line Partner on Greenland Sailings

Hurtigruten Norway is partnering with Arctic Umiaq Line (AUL), which has been serving the Greenlandic west coast for more than 200 years. The companies are working to develop AUL’s product and promote sustainable tourism in Greenland.

The Greenlandic company is a 12-port operation, connecting local communities on the west coast using one small ship, Sarfaq Ittuk. With three new airports scheduled to open in Greenland by 2025, including two capable of handling international flights, it will become much easier and faster for North Americans to travel to Greenland.

Having launched two products earlier this year, the Svalbard Express and the North Cape Express, Hurtigruten Norway introduced an elevated offering to complement the original Coastal Express that launched in 1893. Building on this expertise, Hurtigruten will help AUL develop its current product, which is aimed at locals traveling along the coast, to a more global traveler approach, ranging from onboard experiences and cabins to expanding excursion offerings in various destinations.

Through three immersive voyages, guests will sail alongside local Greenlandic passengers and an English-speaking guide, gaining an intimate understanding of remote community life and coastal culture.

As of now, Hurtigruten is promoting Arctic Umiaq Line’s three itineraries to explore Greenland, which are at this stage booked through AUL:

“ Full Greenland Voyage ” – A 15-day journey tracing the routes that local Greenlanders cherish, accessing both southern and northern Greenland

” – A 15-day journey tracing the routes that local Greenlanders cherish, accessing both southern and northern Greenland “ North Greenland Voyage ” – A nine-day expedition from Nuuk , the capital, to the captivating Disko Bay region before returning to Nuuk

” – A nine-day expedition from , the capital, to the captivating region before returning to Nuuk “South Greenland Voyage” – A seven-day journey from the fjords of Nuuk to Tasermiuk fjord

Besides visiting remote communities along the western coast of Greenland, excursions include glamping at Camp Kangiusaq, whale and iceberg safaris with champagne, guided walks, and culinary experiences in local restaurants along the coast.

As part of the rebrand announced in September, Hurtigruten Norway will return to simply being Hurtigruten, maintaining the original name as when the iconic route was first launched in 1893, signifying “the fast route” in Norwegian.

For more information, visit www.aul.gl.

