HX Launches University Program to Educate Antarctic Passengers

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) has announced a global partnership with the University of Tasmania and its Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies (IMAS). This means that HX’s guests and expedition teams will have the opportunity to explore the Antarctic and polar sciences with researchers, in a university-developed program that blends immersive learning and real-world experiences.

Participants will experience an enriched journey through the wonders of the polar region of Antarctica and upon completion, both guests and expedition staff will receive an official University of Tasmania certificate. The University of Tasmania is based in Hobart, Australia. It is home to IMAS, recognized as a center for marine and Antarctic research, leading studies across scientific and social science boundaries.

HX and the university have worked together for four years, laying the groundwork for this strategic collaboration. Their relationship aligns with the Tasmanian T2030 Visitor Economy Strategy, which seeks to encourage tourism that provides benefits to the regions that the university operates within. It also aligns with the T2030 mandate to foster collaboration between organizations such as Tourism Tasmania, the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service and the tourism industry.

HX has hosted over 30 scientists and University of Tasmania-related university students on polar expeditions over the past three years to work on scientific and social science projects. This is part of HX’s science support program that provides over 1,800 free cabin and cruise nights to scientists and research students each year, an initiative that’s part of the expedition company’s focus on sustainability.

The University and HX will launch this education program, which is roughly four hours of content, to both guests and staff, providing access to and the benefits of learning from experts sharing contemporary knowledge of Antarctica. The program will offer a unique educational journey, from Antarctica’s history and the science of polar regions to responsible tourism and Antarctic governance. Topics include:

The human history of Antarctica

Who owns Antarctica? The Antarctic Treaty System

The Southern Ocean

Ice core studies

Wildlife and ecological communities

Climate change

Citizen science

Living, working and travelling responsibly in Antarctica

The program named “The HX Pre-Departure Course” has been designed and developed by academics from the university and IMAS, as well as guest collaborators. It will be delivered through a specially developed syllabus that includes online seminars, interviews and live Q&A sessions, available before, during or after the physical HX journeys.

This short course will be free for HX guests traveling to Antarctica. In their personal itineraries, HX guests will be able to find out more about the program, which will launch as a pilot program on November 27, 2024. Guests will receive their course information 60 days prior to departure. For those who have not yet reviewed the details, HX will also provide the option to access the course content onboard during the voyage. Additionally, guests will receive a reminder and further course details via the post-trip “Welcome home” communication.

Course details will also be accessible through the travel document portal, which is specifically designed for each Antarctica voyage. This portal provides customized information related to their specific itinerary.

For more information, visit www.travelhx.com.

