Atlas Ocean Voyages Partners With Global Penguin Society

Atlas Ocean Voyages has announced a new partnership with the Global Penguin Society, an organization dedicated to the conservation of the world’s penguin species, and the coasts and oceans they inhabit. Available on select Antarctica expeditions beginning with the World Navigator’s November 22, 2024 expedition, guests will gain insight into penguin rookeries and the Global Penguin Society’s research through onboard lectures and guided shore landings.

The Global Penguin Society’s mission is to protect all 18 species of penguin and their ecosystems in the Southern Hemisphere by generating sound science, protecting habitats and providing education. Aboard World Navigator, guests will participate in conservation talks with fellow explorers through the Global Penguin Society’s research, including how they collect biological and ecological data to monitor populations, track migration patterns, and assess threats to conservation efforts.

The Global Penguin Society is a Conservation Partner for the Wildlife Conservation Network, working collaboratively to protect penguin species and their habitats.

Additionally, Atlas Ocean Voyages is extending its ongoing partnership with ORCA, a marine conservation charity dedicated to studying and protecting whales, dolphins and porpoises, along with their ocean habitats globally. Onboard World Voyager’s 2024 Arctic expeditions, ocean conservationists will focus on raising awareness, collecting scientific data and actively contributing to safeguarding whales and dolphins. The initiative aims to involve the line’s guests in citizen science projects, allowing them to play an integral role in conservation efforts.

Guests will participate in hands-on workshops and use ORCA’s Oceanwatchers app. By recording environmental and sighting information, they will contribute valuable data to understand the behavior and movements of these marine mammals.

For more information, visit www.atlasoceanvoyages.com.

