HX Unveils New Norway Expedition for Winter 2026

HX has announced a new Northern Norway itinerary, set to launch in January 2026 at the peak of the aurora season. The seven-night “Ultimate Norway – Arctic Expedition Under the Northern Lights,” is inspired by the Norwegian concept of friluftsliv or “free air life.”

Sailing round-trip from Tromsø, the expedition aboard MS Spitsbergen will explore four regions in Northern Norway: the Lyngen Alps, Senja, Lofoten and Vesterålen, uncovering hidden gems in each during 10 scheduled sailings from January to March 2026. Guests will enjoy three bespoke experiences, including a bonfire under the polar night, an evening at the Hurtigruten Museum in Stokmarknes and a Scandinavian sauna session followed by a polar plunge. The itinerary also includes activities such as kayaking, whale watching, nature walks, alpine treks, snowshoeing, community visits and ski touring.

The 160-guest MS Spitsbergen is small enough to venture to places other ships can’t reach. The ship offers comfortable cabins, public spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows, an observation deck, two restaurants and more. The all-inclusive adventure covers three daily meals, drinks, coffee, tea and soft drinks throughout the day. The package also includes gratuities, daily excursions, expedition gear, a water bottle, Wi-Fi and professional photos of the trip taken by the onboard photographer. Guests can additionally enjoy access to the sauna, hot tub, fitness center and the onboard Science Centre.

With seven days spent entirely above the Arctic Circle and long winter nights with no light pollution, guests can experience the perfect conditions to witness the Northern Lights. With HX’s “Northern Lights Promise,” if there is no recorded sighting of the Northern Lights from the ship during the expedition cruise, guests will receive a future cruise credit worth up to €1,200 (approximately $1,296) per person towards a new HX voyage.

For more information, visit www.travelhx.com.

