Lindblad-NatGeo Launches Two New Ways to Explore Antarctica

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic has launched two new itineraries that bring flexibility and choice to travelers seeking to explore Antarctica.

Traditionally, Antarctic voyages average 14 days in length, sometimes limiting the ability for guests to experience this "once-in-a-lifetime" adventure. Beginning next year on the intimately scaled expedition vessel and recently refurbished National Geographic Explorer, travelers will have more opportunities to explore, with options including an eight-day itinerary that flies round-trip across the Drake Passage and a 10-day itinerary that crosses the Drake Passage by ship with an air return from King George Island.

Ideal for eager guests who want to get a head start on their Antarctic expedition, the eight-day “Antarctica Direct: Fly the Drake Passage” expeditions will fly round-trip across the Drake Passage to the Chilean Base of Presidente Frey on King George Island. Home to a diverse assortment of wildlife—such as Weddell and elephant seals, Adelie, chinstrap and gentoo penguins—King George Island is also home to researchers from around the world, and where guests will board the National Geographic Explorer, welcoming them upon arrival just off the coast of the tundra island.

With long hours of daylight during this time of year and flexible scheduling, guests will have ample opportunities to explore the region over the next five days, whether they are watching whales at play off the bow of the ship, hiking along penguin highways, kayaking in the icy waters or enjoying an evening Zodiac cruise while taking in the sight of diving penguins. On day seven, the ship will return to King George Island where guests will disembark the ship and fly to Puerto Natales, Chile, where they will overnight before beginning their journey home the next day.

On the new 10-day “Antarctica Direct: Sail and Fly the Drake Passage” expedition, guests will embark National Geographic Explorer in Ushuaia and spend two days crossing the legendary 500-mile-wide Drake Passage to reach Antarctica. There, they will spend five days exploring Antarctica by foot, Zodiac, kayak, ship and even cross-country skis, before arriving to King George Island, where they will board their chartered flight at the Chilean Base of Presidente Frey and begin their journey home.

Tip: Those who book before January 31, 2024, will receive a $500 expedition credit per guest on the former and a $1,000 expedition credit per guest on the latter.

For more information, visit www.expeditions.com/antarctica.

