Lindblad, National Geographic Extend Partnership Through 2040

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has announced the long-term extension and expansion of the Lindblad Expeditions brand’s strategic relationship with National Geographic. Under the new agreement, the two companies have extended their 20-year relationship for 17 additional years, with a commitment through 2040 that will allow the brand to reach new worldwide audiences through three new market opportunities, including:

Global rights to the National Geographic brand for expedition cruises, which will enable Lindblad Expeditions to increase its fleet capacity of 17 intimately scaled exploration ships and expand into additional market segments;

Leveraging of The Walt Disney Company as an affiliate of National Geographic Partners to distribute product through Disney’s sales channels and support robust joint marketing campaigns; and

as an affiliate of to distribute product through Disney’s sales channels and support robust joint marketing campaigns; and Enhancements to the onboard guest experience with more immersive storytelling and experiences connected to the National Geographic brand.

Touted as a "milestone" in Lindblad Expeditions’ global growth strategy, this expanded relationship will elevate the brand’s position as a leader in expedition cruise, the breakout travel trend of the decade. It will increase the earnings potential of the company by opening larger addressable markets and potential expansion into additional market segments through: a global license to use the National Geographic Expeditions brand to market, sell and operate co-branded trips on expedition ships; exclusivity on trips marketed in the United States and Canada for ships up to 295 passengers, with the ability to expand that exclusive license globally and to ships with guest capacity of up to 530 passengers; and a global license to market co-branded river cruises.

“The extension—and, most importantly, the expansion—of our strategic relationship with National Geographic will enable us to significantly grow our business and each of our brands on an international scale and reach more citizen explorers than ever before,” said Sven-Olof Lindblad, founder and CEO, Lindblad Expeditions. “As we globalize our operations, the power of worldwide branding rights, uplifted by the marketing and sales engine of National Geographic and The Walt Disney Company, is incredibly exciting and will be key to our continued growth. Building on our company’s half-century of safe and responsible exploration and long list of industry innovations, together, we will continue to craft world-opening expeditions for curious explorers, develop more meaningful guest programs on land and on board our growing fleet, and expose new audiences to the beauty and wonder of our shared planet.”

For more information, visit world.expeditions.com.

