Oceania Cruises’ Marina to Undergo Refurbishment in May 2024

Oceania Cruises has announced that its 1,250-guest ship, Marina, will undergo an all-encompassing refurbishment in May 2024.

The refurbishment will include the addition three new dining options: Aquamar Kitchen, the new wellness-focused dining venue which debuted on Vista this year; an expanded poolside ice cream parlor serving milkshakes and smoothies, plus inventive flavors from artisan ice cream company Humphry Slocombe; and a new casual al fresco trattoria offering Italian dishes.

Marina is the last of Oceania Cruises’ current fleet to be refurbished. The line’s eighth ship, Allura, is set to launch in spring 2025.

One of the culinary additions to Marina will include Aquamar Kitchen, a new Oceania Cruises signature restaurant, which has wellness-inspired menus. Guests can enjoy smoothies, cold-pressed juices and energy bowls for breakfast, while avocado toast selections and globally inspired salads, and wraps are served during lunch. Heartier options include an Impossible burger, yellowfin tuna tacos and crunchy chicken sandwich, to name a few. The beverage menu will include a selection of non-alcoholic wines, Pierre Zero from France as well as a collection of mocktails crafted with Lyre’s non-alcoholic spirits. Aquamar Kitchen will be open for breakfast and lunch, and does not require reservations, and as with all other onboard restaurants, is complimentary for guests.

In the evening, Waves Grill will transform into an al fresco trattoria serving freshly made pizzas, grilled Italian specialties, spicy dry-rubbed chicken wings, salads, rosemary focaccia with burrata, besides desserts. An all-day ice cream parlor will be added to the pool deck. Guests can choose from a range of flavors, including options from Humphry Slocombe, plus milkshakes and smoothies.

With the addition of Aquamar Kitchen, the line’s signature pairing dinners in La Reserve will be showcased in Privée, Marina’s private dining space. This intimate venue will host culinary aficionados for long-standing favorite pairing menus of La Reserve, including the Odyssey Menu and the Dom Pérignon Experience.

In addition to the three new dining options, Marina’s private and public spaces will also be refreshed. For instance, all upper suites will be revamped; classic steakhouse Polo Grill will also be enhanced with new carpeting, dining chairs and more.

The Penthouse Suites will be completely refurbished with custom-crafted furniture as well as new closets and cabinetry, new carpets and upholstery, modern lighting, and more outlets and USB ports. Each Penthouse Suite will have a restyled bathroom, abundant drawer space, and over-sized showers.

Favorite public spaces including Martinis, Horizons, The Grand Dining Room and Library will be updated with new carpets and refreshed upholstery.

The refurbished ship will debut on May 18, 2024. Featured sailings include:

Oslo to Copenhagen (July 6, 20 days)

to (July 6, 20 days) London roundtrip (July 16, 44 days)

roundtrip (July 16, 44 days) Copenhagen to Tromsø (July 26, 10 days)

to (July 26, 10 days) Tromsø to Reykjavik (August 5, 15 days)

For more information, visit www.oceaniacruises.com.

