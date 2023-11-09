Carnival Cruise Line Opens More 2025/26 West Coast Sailings

Carnival Cruise Line has added more West Coast itineraries, including a new cruise to kick off Carnival Firenze’s debut in Long Beach, CA, next spring. As Carnival continues to unlock its 2025/26 deployment, many more sailings on Carnival Firenze and Carnival Radiance have opened for bookings with an array of itineraries featuring Mexican destinations. The line has also added to its “Carnival Journeys” program of longer sailings with new Hawaii cruises.

The new sailings now available from Long Beach add more options for guests sailing from the West Coast, where Carnival offers itineraries ranging from short weekend getaways to 15-day cruises. The new itineraries feature popular destinations such as Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, MX, and Catalina Island, CA.

New sailings added to Carnival Firenze’s deployment schedule include a range of four-, five- and six-day sailings, with the six-day itineraries calling in Cabo San Lucas for two days. Carnival Radiance’s newly opened itineraries offer several three-, four- and five-day options.

Besides new options now open for sale from the fall of 2025 and into the spring of 2026, Carnival has also opened an additional sailing for Carnival Firenze next spring, moving up the ship’s inaugural sailing to April 25, 2024. The ship’s first sailing from Long Beach will be a seven-day cruise visiting Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán and Cabo San Lucas.

The 4,126-guest Carnival Firenze will bring “Carnival Fun Italian Style” experiences to Long Beach when it launches next year. Architecturally styled after its namesake, the city of Florence in Italy, the ship’s Italian design will complement dining and bar venues, such as the new specialty restaurant Il Viaggio, as well as unique entertainment programming, including an Italian-themed deck party on Lido, that have proven popular on sister ship Carnival Venezia.

Six new Carnival Journeys sailings from Long Beach to Hawaii are now open on Carnival Radiance. The 14-day sailings will offer itineraries featuring destinations across the Hawaiian Islands, including Maui, Honolulu, Kauai and Hilo, along with a stop in Ensenada. In 2025, Carnival Radiance will cruise to Hawaii on October 18 and November 29. The 2026 departures are set for January 10, February 7, March 7 and April 4.

The 2,984-guest Carnival Radiance features many favorites such as the RedFrog Pub and BlueIguana Cantina, plus some newer favorites, including Guy’s Pig & Anchor Bar-B-Que Smokehouse and Shaq’s Big Chicken.

For more information, call 1-800-CARNIVAL or visit www.carnival.com.

