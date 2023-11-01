Windstar Cruises Shifts Star Legend Sailings From Middle East to Med

Windstar Cruises has announced its new winter and holiday itineraries from December 2023 to April 2024, opening for sale on November 6, 2023. Destinations include Barcelona, Nice, Florence/Livorno, Marseille and Rome aboard the all-suite, 312-guest, Star Legend. According to Windstar Cruises President Christopher Prelog, the ship was originally scheduled to sail in the Middle East but the line has postponed its launch in that region until November 2024. Instead, Star Legend will sail the Mediterranean.

The seven-night itineraries have been designed for guests to take advantage of fewer crowds and easier access to museums, cultural events and historical landmarks, as well as local cuisine and engagement with locals. The itineraries offer a blend of cultural exploration and festive celebrations that can only be enjoyed during the winter through spring.

New week-long cruises in the Mediterranean will be offered from December 2023 through April 2024. Sixteen cruises sail between Rome and Barcelona (or reverse), visiting Florence, Pisa (Livorno) and Marseille, with overnights in cities including Rome, Barcelona and Monte Carlo. The last of the new Mediterranean series is an eight-night cruise from Rome to Athens, visiting the Amalfi Coast and Greece. A Christmas holiday itinerary can be booked as an eight- or nine-day cruise, the latter including New Year’s Eve.

Travelers can participate in some of Europe’s most magical winter experiences, including holiday markets and ice skating in Nice; visiting the Vatican, St. Peter’s Basilica and Trevi Fountain excursions in Rome; and Florence’s Light Festival, to name a few. Guests will also have the option to celebrate Christmas Eve and Day in Rome; ring in the New Year in Barcelona; spend Valentine’s Day in Nice; or enjoy Carnival celebrations in both Spain and Italy at the end of February.

The schedule change has presented Windstar with the opportunity to position its all-suite Star Legend in Cannes in early December to coincide with the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) conference. Windstar executives including Prelog, VP of Sales Dianna Rom, and Chief Commercial Officer Janet Bava will be on hand to showcase to those in attendance the ship’s renovation completed as part of the $250 Million Star Plus Initiative and with an opportunity to sail on a two-night cruise to Rome after the event.

For more information, visit www.windstarcruises.com.

