Celebrity Cruises Unveils Entertainment Onboard Celebrity Ascent

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled a new lineup of entertainment for its new ship Celebrity Ascent. The new entertainment offerings include a transformative nightlife experience on the Resort Deck, six new live productions, interactive gaming experiences, and more.

New for Celebrity Ascent is a nightlife experience called “Ascent After Dark: Shine the Night,” where the ship’s Resort Deck transforms into a radiant center stage with live performances, a prism light show and DJ playlists. The Theatre on Celebrity Ascent will additionally offer three new production shows with kinetic lighting, lasers and the use of IMAG to display real-time live performances on an LED screen, as well as performances by singers, dancers and specialty artists. At Eden, guests can enjoy live performances with acrobatics, music and dancing. In The Club, Ascent introduces a new immersive show, “Smoke & Ivories,” taking audiences back in time to an old Hollywood club with a modern twist.

Gaming and interactive activities onboard Celebrity Ascent include Game On: Augmented Multiplayer Experience; Guilty Pleasures party, a singalong extravaganza; a new tabletop escape-style game, Sands of Time; and Sketch Art Classes with step-by-step lessons from Celebrity’s resident visual artist.

In addition to Edge Series favorite Jazz at The Club, Celebrity Ascent’s musicians exhibit their talent through two new live concert-style celebrations: Funkified and Discoteque. Adding to Celebrity Ascent’s music nights, a piano bar entertainer will perform on various nights in bars and lounges throughout the ship.

Celebrity Ascent also brings back popular signature Edge Series onboard programming including nightlife experiences such as the 80s Flashback at The Club, Silent Disco, Tune to Table Live Band Karaoke, Ritmo Latin party, ABBA sing-along party, Bingo, Pickleball at Sea, Pub Games Night, Camp at Sea and Chandelier Light Shows in the Grand Plaza.

Celebrity Ascent is slated for an inaugural 2023-24 winter Caribbean and summer European season. Highlights include:

“ Preview Sailings ,” such as the four-night Western Caribbean voyage on November 22 or the three-night Bahamas getaway on November 26, 2023

,” such as the four-night voyage on November 22 or the three-night getaway on November 26, 2023 The seven-night “ Eastern Caribbean Maiden Voyage ” on December 3, 2023

” on December 3, 2023 Signature Caribbean sailings that take place from mid-December 2023 to early April 2024, such as the seven-night “ Bahamas, Mexico and Grand Cayman ” itinerary or the seven-night “ San Juan, Tortola and St. Kitts ” cruise

” itinerary or the seven-night “ ” cruise Holiday cruises such as the seven-night “ Bahamas, Mexico and Grand Cayman Holiday Cruise ” departing on December 24, 2023, or the seven-night “ San Juan, Tortola, and St. Kitts ” cruise departing on December 31, 2023

” departing on December 24, 2023, or the seven-night “ ” cruise departing on December 31, 2023 The nine-night “Italian Riviera and France” itinerary or the 12-night “Best of Greece and Italy” itinerary offered in summer 2024

For more information, visit www.celebrity.com.

