MSC Cruises Scraps Winter Program for Two Ships in Red Sea

MSC Cruises has announced updates to its winter 2023-24 schedule. The line has canceled MSC Orchestra’s full winter program, which consisted of sailing in the Red Sea from November 8, 2023 to April 17, 2024. The program was canceled due to the proximity of some ports of call to Israel as well as the number of restrictions in the bordering countries that would have adversely affected passengers’ travel experiences.

The line is also making changes to some of its other itineraries to ensure the safety of guests and crew, in light of the current geopolitical situation, travel restrictions issued by local authorities in certain destinations, and various government advisories against travel to certain areas.

MSC Sinfonia’s winter schedule has also been canceled from November 12, 2023 to April 15, 2024, as the ship’s itinerary was focused on Haifa, Israel. MSC Cruises has also made some minor changes to the “Grand Voyages” itineraries for MSC Virtuosa, MSC Opera and MSC Splendida, as well as two 11-night sailings on MSC Armonia. Guests affected by the itinerary changes can move their cruise to an alternative ship and itinerary of a similar length. They can also request a full refund.

"The safety of guests and crew is always MSC Cruises’ top priority," the line said in a press update. "As this is an evolving situation, the line will continue to monitor the situation and modify ship itineraries if necessary."

For full details of the new itineraries now available, visit www.msccruisesusa.com.

