Swan Hellenic, Chopra Partner for Well-Being Voyages in 2024

Swan Hellenic has announced a multi-year partnership with Chopra, an integrative health company founded by global well-being pioneer Dr. Deepak Chopra, and part of The Healing Company Inc. Inspired by the healing properties of the sea, Chopra and Swan Hellenic have united to create an “Explore & Restore” well-being voyage curated to foster self-discovery and cultural immersion.

The partnership represents a continued dedication to delivering wellness experiences for Chopra, and the first foray into the U.S. market for Swan Hellenic. Bookings are open for the “Explore & Restore” well-being expeditions, with six journeys slated for 2024 comprising five to nine days of programming. In addition, all Swan Hellenic ships will have a Chopra-certified meditation and yoga teacher offering daily private and group sessions.

Inaugural “Explore & Restore” expeditions in 2024 include Panama City to Acapulco (March 27 to April 2); Nassau to New York, including a session with Dr. Deepak Chopra (May 10–15); New York to Halifax, including a session with Dr. Deepak Chopra (May 15–21); Palermo to Piraeus (August 28 to September 5); Philipsburg to Bridgetown (October 16–22); and Maputo to Cape Town (November 6–13). “Explore & Restore” expeditions will include ayurvedic culinary offerings, daily meditation, yoga and breathwork classes, and a range of guided workshops. Chopra is also offering an Explore & Restore app program designed to help travelers prepare their mind, body and spirit, before, during and beyond their journeys.

“As we continue to undergo a renaissance since relaunching our cultural expedition cruises three years ago, Swan Hellenic’s primary emphasis has been to embrace wellness with our first entry into the American market next year. This launch, in collaboration with Chopra, signifies a momentous milestone,” said Andrea Zito, CEO of Swan Hellenic.

For more information, visit www.chopra.com/explore.

Related Stories

Norwegian Returns to Asia for the First Time in Three Years

Brand g Vacations Offers Cruise Celebrating Amsterdam Pride

Aurora Expeditions Announces Antarctica Special Guest Program

Carnival Cruise Line Opens New Deployment From Long Beach, CA