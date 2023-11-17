Celestyal Adds Former AIDA Ship to Its Fleet

Celestyal has confirmed the acquisition of a second new vessel this year: Celestyal Discovery, which follows the recent arrival of the Celestyal Journey, signaling a fleet refresh.

The Celestyal Discovery will join its fleet mate in Athens, where they will both undergo multimillion-euro winter refurbishment programs ahead of the new season, which commences in March 2024. Built in 2003 for the Carnival Corporation, the ship has been sailing under the AIDA Cruise brand as AIDAaura throughout its career to date. The Celestyal Discovery is a mid-sized vessel, allowing Celestyal to continue offering its blend of marquee destinations and more secluded destinations that characterize the company’s itineraries. It offers 633 staterooms, 62 of which have balconies, in total accommodating up to 1,266 guests.

Celestyal’s newest ship will be on sale from December 11, 2023, taking over the Celestyal Olympia’s 2024 program. Special launch offers will be included in the Black Friday promotions published this week, as well as throughout Celestyal’s biggest Wave campaign to date, which will be launching at the end of the year. Guests currently holding reservations on the Celestyal Olympia will be contacted by Celestyal after this date and reaccommodated on sailings on the newly refurbished Celestyal Discovery.

The Celestyal Discovery will showcase many of the favorite amenities of the Celestyal fleet—an inviting amphitheater with ample conference and event space, vibrant lounges, the “Grillseekers” specialty restaurant, a Sozo wellness retreat, an expansive pool deck with an exclusive “Rays” deck, the Greek Deli, and a “Fig and Honey” gelato and juice bar. There will also be a few surprise additions to the customer offering, which will be added during her imminent refurbishment program. Further details regarding the onboard experience and itineraries will be announced in the coming months.

