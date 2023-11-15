MSC Cruises Orders Two More "World"-Class Ships

MSC Cruises has confirmed orders for two liquefied natural gas (LNG) powered vessels with French shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique. This sees the company’s options for two World-Class vessels converted to firm orders, along with an option for a fifth ship. The two new vessels, currently referred to as World Class 3 and 4, will be delivered in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

MSC World Europa and MSC World America are already among the most energy efficient ships in the industry, performing significantly better than the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) requirement. The newly ordered ships will be an evolution of the World Class prototype with new solutions to maximize energy efficiency, including extensive use of heat recovery, which will further reduce their carbon footprint. The new ships will also be ready for a variety of alternative fuels like bio and synthetic methane and green methanol, and will be fitted with the next generation dual fuel internal combustion engines with reduced methane slip.

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman, MSC Cruises, said: “We are committed to researching and investing in future environmental technologies as they become available, to ensure we continue progressing on our decarbonization journey to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.”

The new World Class vessels will also have shore power plug-in connectivity to reduce carbon emissions in port, the most advanced wastewater treatment systems designed in line with the IMO, new advances in waste management, and a comprehensive range of onboard energy efficient equipment to optimize engine use and hotel energy needs to further reduce emissions.

The two new orders will be subject to access to financing, as per industry practice.

