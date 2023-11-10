Atlas’ World Voyager Christened in Argentina

Atlas Ocean Voyages has officially welcomed World Voyager to its fleet, following a naming ceremony in Ushuaia, Argentina. The 198-guest expedition yacht was christened by godmother British physiotherapist and British Army Captain Harpreet “Preet” Kaur Chandi. The third vessel in the line’s expedition fleet, the sister ship to the line’s World Traveller and World Navigator, now begins its inaugural deployment for the 2023-24 Antarctica season.

The shipboard ceremony was presided over by Atlas Ocean Voyages President and CEO James A. Rodriguez. The ceremony concluded with Chandi raising a toast with Rodriguez as World Voyager embarked on its maiden voyage, a nine-day “Antarctic Discovery” expedition.

World traveler Godmother Preet Chandi gained international recognition in 2022 when she completed a solo expedition across Antarctica to the South Pole. She was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2022 Birthday Honors. In January 2023, she completed the longest-ever solo and unsupported polar expedition by a woman of color.

World Voyager joins World Traveller and World Navigator in expeditions sailing to Antarctica on nine- to 14-night round trips from Ushuaia. The voyage includes a pre-cruise hotel stay in Buenos Aires and roundtrip charter air service from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia. Expeditions include a free “Cultural Immersion” tour, Zodiac experiences, landings ashore, and all-inclusive amenities onboard. Kayaking and camping activities are available as optional experiences.

World Voyager is a Polar Category C- and Ice Class 1B-certified vessel with two Rolls Royce 9,000 kw hybrid diesel/electric engines and incorporates 3D forward-looking sonar (FLS) technology to detect underwater hazards, obstacles and shallows. The state-of-the-art system enables the ship to navigate ice fields, harbors and rivers for convenient access to city centers, exclusive yacht harbors, and rarely visited destinations.

For more information, visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.

