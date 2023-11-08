Celebrity Cruises Reveals Name of Next Edge Series Ship

Celebrity Cruises has revealed that the fifth ship in its Edge Series will be named Celebrity Xcel. The reveal was made at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, as executives from both Royal Caribbean Group that includes Celebrity Cruises, and the shipyard cut the first piece of steel for the new ship.

Celebrity Xcel will make its debut in November 2025 in the Caribbean, sailing its inaugural winter season from Fort Lauderdale on seven-night itineraries alternating between the Bahamas, Mexico and the Cayman Islands, and Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. The sailings are now open for sale.

Like its sister ship Celebrity Ascent, Celebrity Xcel will feature onboard experiences such as: The Retreat, a resort-within-a-resort area for suite guests, highlighted by a two-story sundeck; accommodations ranging from modern two-story villas with private plunge pools to staterooms with verandas; an expanded Rooftop Garden and Resort Deck featuring unique cantilevered float pools; a multi-level, multi-terraced Sunset Bar redefining the ship’s aft; a Daniel Boulud fine-dining restaurant; live entertainment and activities; a redesigned Grand Plaza spanning three decks, creating an airy and open indoor space; and, the return of the Magic Carpet, an engineering feat soaring cantilevered above the sea, offering guests uninterrupted vistas while sipping cocktails or having dinner.

The line also announced that Celebrity Ascent has officially joined its fleet as company officials took delivery of its newest ship at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard. The fourth ship in the line’s Edge Series, Celebrity Ascent will make its official debut in Fort Lauderdale on December 3, with a seven-night Eastern Caribbean sailing. Destinations include St. Maarten, St. Thomas and the Dominican Republic.

Following the maiden voyage, Celebrity Ascent will offer alternating Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations through late April before heading to the Mediterranean for sailings from Barcelona and Rome. Vacation sailing options include: the seven-night “Bahamas, Mexico and Grand Cayman” itinerary or the seven-night “San Juan, Tortola and St. Kitts” itinerary from mid-December 2023 to early April 2024; the seven-night “Bahamas, Mexico and Grand Cayman Holiday Cruise” departing December 24, 2023; the New Year’s cruise departing December 31, 2023 for seven nights and visiting San Juan, Tortola and St. Kitts; kicking off the summer with the nine-night “Italian Riviera and France” itinerary; or the 12-night “Best of Greece and Italy” itinerary.

For more information, call 1-800-CELEBRITY or visit www.celebrity.com.

