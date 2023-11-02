Carnival Jubilee Prepares for Sea Trials

Carnival Jubilee, which is set to debut in Texas in December, successfully finished a nautical feat as the first Carnival Cruise Line ship to complete a conveyance of the Ems River in northwest Germany. The first Carnival ship built at Meyer Werft, Carnival Jubilee was successfully transferred from the German shipyard in Papenburg to Eemshaven, Netherlands ahead of its upcoming sea trials.

To complete the conveyance, an experienced team at the helm of Carnival Jubilee sailed the Ems backwards toward the North Sea with the support of two tugboats. A group of Ems River pilots, the Pilot Brotherhood of Emden, assisted in carrying out the transfer. The ship was guided through narrow channels and under several bridges before arriving in Eemshaven ahead of the first round of sea trials, which begin on November 5. Carnival Jubilee will be led and manned during the sea trials by a full contingent of officers, technicians and engineers onboard to test its technical, mechanical and navigational systems.

Work on board continues as shipbuilders are outfitting Carnival Jubilee with the amenities guests will enjoy when sailings begin from Galveston. The line’s third ship to be powered by a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) propulsion system, Carnival Jubilee also houses a top-deck rollercoaster BOLT: The Ultimate Seacoaster.

Carnival Jubilee’s first cruise will depart from Galveston on December 23 on week-long cruises to popular Caribbean destinations, including Cozumel and Costa Maya, MX, as well as Mahogany Bay in Roatan.

Carnival Paradise Returns After Refurb

The line also announced that Carnival Paradise has returned to service in Tampa, FL, following a refurbishment project that comrpises upgrades to onboard spaces including the Serenity Adult-Only Retreat and the ship’s casino, as part of a 16-day dry dock that took place in Freeport, Bahamas.

Passengers on the 2,124-guest Carnival Paradise will notice updates throughout the ship. Besides the Serenity retreat, the Piano Bar and several other public areas have been updated. The ship’s casino has also been expanded.

The ship’s current six-day sailing includes destinations such as Key West, FL, Montego Bay and Grand Cayman. The ship sails four-, five- and six-day cruises from its homeport of Tampa. New itineraries announced for the ship feature visits to Carnival’s upcoming exclusive destination, Celebration Key, in 2025/26.

