Princess Cruises Unveils Entertainment Aboard Sun Princess

Princess Cruises has unveiled its entertainment lineup aboard the new Sun Princess debuting in early 2024.

The line announced four production shows that will take center stage in the Princess Arena. These include three new shows “Vallora, A Pirate Quest,” “Stage Struck,” “Viva La Música,” besides the reimagined “Fiera!”

Entertainment extends throughout the ship including two additional venues, the Piazza and The Dome.

The artistry of Cirque Éloize, will be on full display in The Dome, a multi-level entertainment venue perched atop the ship.

Three specially created shows: “Blue,” “Come Fly Away,” and “Artbeat,” will transport guests into a world of emotion, color and music, featuring aerial hoops, aerial poles, bungees, Cyr wheel, silks, contortions, and more.

The Piazza on Sun Princess is surrounded by a multi-tiered sphere of glass offering expansive views as well as a selection of entertainment every voyage. Here guests can continue to enjoy beloved musical acts and performances, as well as favorite game shows and an enhanced Champagne Waterfall event.

As with all Princess voyages, Sun Princess guests will be greeted with a Sailaway Party, night-time Welcome Show, a Themed Deck Party, Game Shows and a Farewell Show and Light Spectacle.

Guests sailing Sun Princess can also enjoy “Spellbound by Magic Castle.” The experience blends magic and mixology with feats of magic from talented magicians, surprises in themed rooms and theatrical cocktails delivered by sleight-of-hand servers.

Debuting in February 2024, Sun Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. The 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will also offer new culinary options, as well as luxurious staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories. With the most balconies and sun decks on any Princess ship, guests can take in the sunshine and crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean from the comfort of their stateroom.

For more information, call 1-800-774-6237 or visit www.princess.com.

