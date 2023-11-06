Norwegian Cruise Line Shares First Look at Norwegian Aqua

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has unveiled Norwegian Aqua, the first of the expanded Prima Plus Class set to debut in April 2025. The line has also opened bookings for Norwegian Aqua’s inaugural voyages to the Caribbean with seven-day itineraries departing from Port Canaveral, FL. Destinations include Puerto Plata, Tortola, St. Thomas and Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s private island in the Bahamas.

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has constructed this next-generation Prima Plus Class ship. Building upon the experiences of Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, Norwegian Aqua will deliver new guest experiences with an overall 10 percent size and capacity increase from its sister ships. Spanning 1,056 feet long, 156,300 gross tons and accommodating 3,571 guests at double occupancy, the ship will showcase a colorful hull art design by NCL’s first-ever major female hull artist, Allison Hueman.

Norwegian Aqua will debut a hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide, the Aqua Slidecoaster. Complete with dual slides and a magnetic lift that propels guests through two courses, this experience will have three stories of twists and turns around the ship’s funnel. Elsewhere, the new Glow Court, a digital sports complex with an interactive LED floor, will offer a variety of interactive activities by day and transform into a nightclub in the evening. Guests will also be able to continue to enjoy some of their favorite Prima Class experiences aboard Norwegian Aqua, including The Drop, NCL’s 10-story free-fall slide, and the Stadium, a now expanded game space offering complimentary activities.

Home to the line’s first-ever Three-Bedroom Duplex Haven Suites, Norwegian Aqua will offer new accommodations in the keycard-access-only-complex The Haven by Norwegian. These four two-story suites have separate living and dining areas, three bathrooms, a balcony and three bedrooms, of which two include a king size bed, with the master offering floor-to-ceiling windows. The Haven aboard Norwegian Aqua will offer the largest Haven complex in the fleet with 123 suites, including access to a sundeck, an infinity pool overlooking the ship’s stern, an outdoor spa complete with sauna and cold room, two hot tubs, a private lounge, bar and sea views from every public space. Haven guests will continue to enjoy 24-hour butler service and a concierge team.

Norwegian Aqua will offer a variety of spacious accommodations in the fleet, including inside, ocean view and balcony category staterooms, while solo travelers will continue to enjoy NCL’s signature Studio staterooms, which offer private keycard access to the Studio Lounge. The ship will also house the company’s latest solo stateroom expanded categories, solo inside, solo oceanview and solo balcony, offering more space and variety of accommodations to single cruisers at reduced fares that are less than the cost of paying double occupancy.

NCL’s family-favorite Splash Academy, for children aged three to 12 years, will return to Norwegian Aqua. Adolescents aged 13 to 17 can engage in activities at Entourage, NCL’s signature teen club.

Guests can also Norwegian Aqua’s infinity edge pool with expanded seating and, for the first time in NCL’s fleet, day beds will be available on the main pool deck. For an enhanced adults-only experience, the expanded Vibe Beach Club will also offer more lounge seating. With additional outdoor spaces, guests can spend their days exploring and enjoying the line’s most expansive Ocean Boulevard to-date, the outdoor walkway that wraps around the entire ship complete with Oceanwalk, a glass bridge that offers photo ops, plus Infinity Beach and intimate pools overlooking each side of the ship and La Terrazza, the open-air lounge.

Following a series of seven-day Caribbean sailings from Port Canaveral, Norwegian Aqua will offer five and seven-day voyages to Bermuda from New York City from August through October 2025. The ship will then sail five- and seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from Miami from October 2025 through April 2026.

Additional new features and highly anticipated guest experiences aboard Norwegian Aqua will be unveiled in the upcoming new year.

For more information, visit www.ncl.com.

Related Stories

Sea Cloud Welcomes Culinary and Literary Icons on 2024 Sailings

Virgin Voyages: Funding, McAlpin, Ship Delay & Cruise Changes

Royal Caribbean Reveals Adult's-Only Area of Private Island

Carnival Jubilee Prepares for Sea Trials