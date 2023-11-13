Azamara Launches “Work & Wander” Package

Azamara has launched “Work & Wander,” a program designed for business professionals looking to combine work with exploration. With Starlink’s internet service, office equipment and IT support, guests will have everything they need to work onboard, not to mention “Extended Destination Days,” including late nights and overnights, that allow ample time to roam the world.

With this package including internet and access to office equipment such as monitors, mice, keyboards and adapters, guests can stay connected with colleagues, attend virtual meetings and maintain their professional commitments at sea. Azamara’s Guest Relations Desk is just a visit away to assist with everything from printing needs to technical questions, ensuring a smooth remote work experience.

Azamara also offers “Extended Destination Days” with 10 or more hours in port, allowing guests to balance work and immersive travel experiences, whether they are exploring the natural attractions of Madeira or enjoying a night at the Opera House in Sydney. Like-minded professionals can connect with each other through exclusive gatherings, fostering networking opportunities.

In other Azamara news, the line has parted ways with president Carol Cabezas and will be bringing former Celebrity Cruises SVP Sales, Trade Support and Service Dondra Ritzenthaler into the role starting in May 2024. In the interim, Chair of Azamara Dan Hanrahan will provide day-to-day leadership and oversight of the team.

For more information, www.azamara.com/work-and-wander.

