Disney Cruise Line Celebrates New Homeport, Terminal at Port Everglades

Disney Cruise Line has officially arrived at Broward County’s Port Everglades in greater Fort Lauderdale, FL. It’s now the cruise line’s second year-round Florida homeport (the other being Port Canaveral along the "Space Coast"). So, earlier this week, the cruise line, port leaders and community VIPs celebrated the opening of a new dedicated Disney terminal at the South Florida port.

On November 20, 2023, the 4,000-passenger Disney Dream will begin sailing year-round from the port and a second seasonal ship, the 2,713-passenger Disney Magic, will arrive in May 2024. Each cruise ship will offer 44 sailings—a mix of three- to five-night sailings—from Port Everglades next year.

“The grand opening of our new dedicated terminal is an incredible milestone as we embark on the largest expansion in our cruise line’s history,” says Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. “Now our guests will have even more options to experience the magic of a Disney vacation at sea and can begin creating lifelong memories with their loved ones from the moment they arrive.”

New Terminal Opening

As Travel Agent entered the Heron Garage in Port Everglades and started walking into Disney Cruise Line's new Terminal 4 earlier this week, those “magical Disney touches” were evident. Inside the 104,000-square-foot terminal, we discovered an open space with a high ceiling designed with attractive orbs. The terminal's interior blue walls also exude the feeling of a sea journey. That’s enhanced by creative, colorful wall murals that depict the underwater world created in Pixar’s film, “Finding Nemo."

Jonathan Daniels, CEO and port director, Port Everglades, believes that “Disney Cruise Line is adding a new dimension to the Port Everglades experience. Our staff is looking forward to this new journey with Disney Cruise Line and further diversifying our cruise portfolio to reach a broader audience.” Port Everglades and Disney Cruise Line's 15-year agreement for homeporting also has the option of three five-year extensions.

Broward County Mayor Lamar Fisher also attended the grand opening celebration, along with federal, state and local leaders. “The addition of Disney Cruise Line in our community provides travelers with more vacation options at Port Everglades, while boosting our local economy and creating more than 1,100 direct local jobs,” he says.

The new voyages are expected to create 10.6 million additional passenger movements, plus the potential for another 11.25 million, and generate $31.6 million in wages, $12.3 million in annual state and local taxes, and at least $270 million in port fees over the 15-year period.

During the celebratory event, the cruise line also announced new community investments in Junior Achievement South Florida and Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. “Being a good steward in the port communities where Disney Cruise Line operates is so important to us,” Siskie says. Collaboration with those organizations will also open up opportunities for Disney Cruise Line staff and crew members to volunteer as mentors and engage with local students through various educational programs.

Cruise line, tourism, government and port officials all say that Port Everglades’ location in South Florida will allow Disney's guests—either before or after their cruise—an easy opportunity to experience the area's beaches, entertainment, shopping and dining, as well as family and cultural activities. Port Everglades is close to I-595 and I-95 and just minutes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Brightline and Amtrak train stations are just a short ride away, too, with Brightline recently debuting new daily service from Fort Lauderdale and other stations in South Florida to Orlando.

For more about Disney Cruise Line, visit www.disneycruise.com.

