American Cruise Lines’ American Glory Passes Sea Trials

American Glory, the second new American Cruise Lines’ Coastal Cat to launch this year, has passed sea trials. American Cruise Lines accepted delivery of the 100-passenger small ship from Chesapeake Shipbuilding on-time as scheduled. American Glory is the newest ship in American’s ongoing series of 12 new Coastal Cats for exploring U.S. waterways.

American Glory will sail its inaugural cruise on November 28 from Maryland to Florida, where it will begin operating American’s brand-new Florida Gulf Coast & Keys cruises from late December into the new year. In addition to the popular new Florida itinerary, American Glory will sail a slate of U.S. itineraries along the East Coast throughout 2024, which blend the luxury of river cruising with the access and adventure of expedition cruising—while only visiting U.S. ports of call.

Introduced just a few months after series flagship, American Eagle, as well as new riverboat American Serenade, American Glory will sail an expanding array of 100 percent U.S. itineraries along both rivers and coasts.

Accommodating just 100 guests, American Glory features four decks and showcases a new catamaran bow. The new small ship offers elegant interior design and private balcony accommodations, including spacious Single and Double-Occupancy Staterooms as well as Suites. American Glory also offers a top deck for amazing views, lounges both inside and out, a main restaurant, casual café, and fitness center.

Additional ships in the series are already under construction, with the next two scheduled for delivery in 2024. A virtual 360-degree tour of the company’s new Coastal Cats is available at www.americancruiselines.co

Related Stories

Azamara Launches “Work & Wander” Package

Atlas’ World Voyager Christened in Argentina

Carnival Cruise Line Opens More 2025/26 West Coast Sailings

Cruise Itineraries Powering Travel Advisor Bookings: Allianz