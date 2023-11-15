Swan Hellenic Reveals Inaugural Chopra “Explore & Restore” Cruises

Swan Hellenic has shared details of its inaugural “Explore & Restore” voyages in 2024. Launched in partnership with Chopra, the integrative health company founded by Dr. Deepak Chopra, Swan Hellenic has designed six “Explore & Restore” voyages.

While two of the cruises follow on from one another, the rest are spread out across 2024, offering the opportunity both to daisy-chain cruises for an extended experience, and to return aboard multiple times for a journey of inner discovery that builds throughout the year. Here's what's planned:

“Holistic Escape” departs Panama City on March 27, 2024 for six-nights on SH Diana, exploring Bahía Culebra, Amapala, Huatulco and Acapulco. Highlights include yoga on Playa Panama and Chahué Beach, plus reflective exploration of Isla San Carlos beach and the Barco Hundido shipwreck.

“Balancing Your Mind and Body” sees SH Diana sail from Nassau on May 10, 2024 for a five-night voyage, calling at Charleston on the way to New York. This cruise includes a session with global well-being pioneer Dr. Deepak Chopra. “Inner Connection” follows on immediately, creating the perfect prospect for daisy-chaining while offering the second and only other 2024 opportunity for a session with Dr. Chopra in person. Sailing from New York on May 15, 2024, this SH Diana voyage explores Martha’s Vineyard (with yoga and lunch), Provincetown, Boston, Portland and Yarmouth, berthing in Halifax on May 21, 2024.

“From Magna Graecia to Greece” leaves Palermo on August 28, 2024 for eight nights in the Mediterranean, sailing to Lipari, Stromboli, Giardini Naxos, Crone, Otranto, Sarandë, Preveza, Itea and Piraeus. One of the cruise highlights includes a yoga session looking out at a volcano.

Departing on SH Vega from Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, on October 16, 2024, “Embracing Inner Spirit and Thriving” is a six-night Caribbean voyage visiting Saint Barthélemy, Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Lucia, Mayreau and Bridgetown. Highlights include the “Saline Bay Beach Yoga Retreat” and discovering the essential oils of Martinique.

The seven-night “Extraordinary South Africa,” November 6–13, 2024, onboard SH Diana sails from Maputo with calls at Richards Bay, Durban, Port Elizabeth, Mossel Bay and Cape Town. Highlights include crashing wave beach yoga, reflections on encounters with Africa’s wildlife, and a market visit with a local herbal expert.

For more information, visit www.swanhellenic.com and www.chopra.com.

