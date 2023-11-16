Celebrity Cruises Unveils 2025-26 Voyages

Celebrity Cruises has announced its 2025-26 season of sailings, with more than 800 sailings to over 290 destinations in 72 countries across seven continents. The summer and winter program for the line’s fleet of 16 ships includes the debut Caribbean season for the fifth ship in the Edge Series, Celebrity Xcel, besides new ports in Europe; year-round offerings in the Caribbean; and new experiences in 29 cities with single and double overnights.

Europe

Celebrity’s new Europe offerings comprise six ships, including two Edge Series vessels, Celebrity Ascent and Celebrity Apex, visiting nearly 100 destinations with 48 overnight stays.

Celebrity Apex will return to Southampton for its second season, with more Arctic Circle and Norwegian fjords itineraries besides a newly added port, Trondheim, in Norway. Celebrity Ascent will offer seven- to 11-night itineraries to Bar, Montenegro, out of Barcelona and Rome. Joining Ascent in the Mediterranean, guests can enjoy back-to-back on Celebrity Equinox for the first time ever, without repeating ports on nine- and 10-night itineraries with overnight stays in Istanbul, Florence and Lisbon.

For the first time ever, Celebrity Cruises will offer a mini season of four new seven-night sailings circumnavigating Iceland in July and August 2025 onboard Celebrity Silhouette. Sailing from Reykjavik, these itineraries include a new port, Djúpivogur. The line then returns to Amsterdam in 2025, with Celebrity Eclipse offering 12- and 13-night “Best of Scandinavia” sailings with overnights in Stockholm and Copenhagen and unique destinations such as Estonia and Finland. Celebrity Infinity and Celebrity Constellation, meanwhile, will explore Greece and Turkey with seven-night itineraries from Athens, and 10- and 11-night Italy and Croatia itineraries from Rome and Ravenna, respectively, for summer 2025.

Celebrity Infinity will also offer year-round sailings in Europe, offering cruises in the Holy Lands on 10- and 11-night sailings from Athens in winter 2026.

Caribbean

The new Celebrity Xcel makes its debut in the Caribbean in November 2025 with seven-night itineraries from Fort Lauderdale with alternate itineraries to Bahamas, Mexico and Cayman Islands, and Dominican Republic, St. Thomas and St. Maarten. Celebrity Beyond will sail year-round out of Miami, with seven-night sailings to the Eastern Caribbean visiting Antigua, Tortola and the Bahamas. Good to know: Nearly every itinerary will include a call at Perfect Day at CocoCay, with its new adults-only area, Hideaway Beach. Celebrity Ascent, additionally, will sail 10- and 11-night itineraries through the Panama Canal and Southern Caribbean beaches of Antigua, Barbados and St. Lucia.

Celebrity Apex will be the first Edge Series ship sailing from Port Canaveral, while Celebrity Constellation returns to Tampa, both offering seven-night sailings for more flexibility. These sailings will visit the Western Caribbean ports of Key West, Bimini, Puerto Rico, Cozumel and Belize.

For the first time, Celebrity Silhouette and Celebrity Eclipse will sail from Fort Lauderdale. Silhouette will offer eight-night sailings to the popular ABC islands, and Eclipse will offer eight- and six-night trips to Dominica, Antigua and San Juan, and Grand Cayman, Bahamas and Mexico, respectively.

Tip: Short three- to four-night Caribbean sailings on Celebrity Reflection with trips to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Celebrity Summit itineraries will go on sale in February 2024.

Asia and Alaska

Celebrity Millennium will sail 12-night “Best of Japan” itineraries and, for the first time ever, the line will offer four sailings from Seoul to Japan. Celebrity Solstice will sail 12-night itineraries to Hong Kong, Vietnam and Thailand with overnight stays in Hanoi, Hong Kong and Bangkok.

Celebrity will also have three ships in Alaska for the 2025-26 season with Celebrity Edge sailing from Seattle for its second summer season and joined in the region by Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Summit, both sailing from either Vancouver or Seward.

Guests can also explore Alaska with a land-based Cruisetour experience, led by resident guides. Destinations include Anchorage, Talkeetna and Denali.

Celebrity Edge returns to Australia and New Zealand with sailings through Sydney Harbour or the fjords of New Zealand. Returning to South America in 2025-26, Celebrity Equinox will sail from Buenos Aires. Destinations include Antarctica, Chile, Uruguay and Falkland Islands.

Celebrity's 2025-26 sailings go on sale on the following dates for the given region:

Europe – November 16

Alaska & Australia – November 28

Caribbean – December 5, 2023 and February 2024

South America, Bermuda & Iceland – December 5

Asia – December 12

