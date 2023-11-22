Azamara Offering New Day Tours by National Geographic

Azamara is expanding its shore programming with new day tours by National Geographic. Beginning this month, Azamara will offer nine “National Geographic Day Tours” in partnership with Intercruises Shoreside & Port Services, the global cruise ground handler that collaborates with National Geographic to create and operate these experiences.

Each tour is guided by National Geographic-trained guides and follows the criteria of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council. Azamara’s “Extended Destination Days,” providing 10 or more hours in port, allow plenty of time for guests to enjoy a “National Geographic Day Tour” and then explore even further.

Highlights of the nine “National Geographic Day Tours” offered by Azamara include:

“ Finding a New Home in Amsterdam, From Struggle to Resilience ” – Guests will stroll Amsterdam ’s streets and cruise its canals as they hear the first-hand stories of the city’s immigrants and refugees. The guided tour will paint a picture of their experience and community in Amsterdam, concluding with a meal prepared by chefs from around the world, transcending borders through the universal language of food

” – Guests will stroll ’s streets and cruise its canals as they hear the first-hand stories of the city’s immigrants and refugees. The guided tour will paint a picture of their experience and community in Amsterdam, concluding with a meal prepared by chefs from around the world, transcending borders through the universal language of food “ Sancocho, from Monk’s Legacy to National Delight ” – Travelers will uncover the legacy behind the Dominican Republic ’s gastronomy as they participate in a hands-on cooking class led by a local chef. Using fresh ingredients and traditional utensils, guests will prepare and enjoy Sancocho, a meal that embodies the island’s culture

” – Travelers will uncover the legacy behind the ’s gastronomy as they participate in a hands-on cooking class led by a local chef. Using fresh ingredients and traditional utensils, guests will prepare and enjoy Sancocho, a meal that embodies the island’s culture “Cozumel’s Coral Reef Ecosystem” – A marine biologist and founding partner of the Cozumel Coral Restoration Program will take guests on an educational adventure through the coral reefs and mangroves of the island. Guests will snorkel to see the beauty of the colorful coral structures and will have the opportunity to contribute to the coastal ecosystem by planting seeds in the mangrove tidal pools

Additional National Geographic Day Tours offered by Azamara include “Taste of Tradition, a Journey Through Emirati Cuisine in Dubai,” “A Journey into Emirati Perfumery in Dubai” and “An Emirati Cultural Feast in Abu Dhabi.”

For more information, visit www.azamara.com.

