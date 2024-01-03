HX Announces 2025-26 Season Lineup

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) has unveiled its 2025-26 season, which includes the introduction of new ports, landings and itineraries. The season will showcase over 80 itineraries across five continents, with new travel experiences in key expedition regions including Alaska, Antarctica, Greenland and the Northwest Passage. HX will further establish its footprint in warm waters following its inaugural season in West Africa (November 2023) and the successful introduction of three new Galápagos Islands itineraries in 2023.

HX’s largest-ever Greenland season will include more sailings with the addition of a fourth vessel, MS Spitsbergen. The operator will also be one of the first to sail from Nuuk’s new airport (set to open this year), launching four itineraries, including three “Grand Greenland” voyages that start and end in Nuuk: “Icy Giants of Disko Bay,” “Mythical Lands of the North” and “Farthest North to Thule and Kane Basin.” The new port will reduce transit time, allowing for immediate immersion in Greenland’s wildlife and scenery. Additionally, itineraries along Greenland’s west coast will see enhanced community engagement, building on the recently announced partnership between sister brand Hurtigruten and Arctic Umiaq Line.

HX will offer two new itineraries in Iceland: “Iconic Iceland - The Maritime Ring” onboard MS Maud and “Elemental Iceland – Circular Saga” onboard both MS Fridtjof Nansen and MS Maud. All three departures will leave from Reykjavik, where HX became the first cruise company to connect to shoreside electricity in Iceland this fall.

In 2025, HX will introduce four new Arctic Canada sailings, all originating from or concluding at the new port in Nuuk, Greenland. These voyages will encompass two Northwest Passage crossings. Guests can choose between the east-to-west route, pioneered by Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen, and the new west-to-east sailing onboard MS Roald Amundsen from Alaska to Greenland.

Itineraries in 2025 will see an increased presence of cultural ambassadors and enrichment programs for guests to connect with Arctic Canada’s indigenous communities. This expansion builds on agreements with the Territory of Nunavut (NU) and Inuvialuit Settlement Region (ISR), which have led to a steady and continued number of cultural ambassadors and archeologists on HX’s Northwest Passage sailings.

HX will offer 50 departures to Antarctica, marking the largest-ever offering in the destination, facilitated by the addition of a fourth ship, MS Maud, in the 2023-24 season. This upcoming Antarctic season, HX’s "Science & Education" program will donate over 1,100 cabins, support more than 20 projects and facilitate 16,000-plus data submissions. Looking ahead to 2025, HX plans to welcome new research partners onboard.

HX will also offer guests an opportunity to explore Svalbard as the archipelago emerges from the polar winter into spring. Venturing deep above the Arctic Circle, the new “Svalbard in Spring – Return of the Sun” itinerary includes areas seldom explored during the most exclusive time of year. Guests will embark in Longyearbyen before heading to western Svalbard. During immersive glacial hikes and kayaking safaris, travelers can observe Arctic terns, polar bears, whales and walruses alongside the support of ornithologists, scientists and researchers.

MS Roald Amundsen, the battery hybrid-powered ship, will continue to serve guests for HX’s fifth season in Alaska. The vessel allows guests to reach remote ports inaccessible to larger ships.

Lastly. HX is poised to make a return to West Africa, where it will be the only cruise line to exclusively sail the archipelagos of both Cape Verde and the Bissagos Islands. Product design support from members of HX’s Black Travel Advisory Board will drive development of new programs focused on engaging and supporting local communities.

For more information, visit www.hurtigruten.com.

