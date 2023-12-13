Carnival Opens 2025 Carnival Venezia Sailings From New York

Carnival Cruise Line has announced the opening of its summer and fall 2025 cruises aboard Carnival Venezia from New York. The line also unveiled a range of Bermuda cruises on Carnival Venezia, Carnival Pride, Carnival Sunshine and Carnival Spirit.

Here is an overview of the new itineraries for 2025-26, now open for sale:

Bermuda Cruises

From New York, Carnival Venezia will offer many options to visit Bermuda in 2025. Four-day long weekend getaways departing on Thursdays are available from May through September. Two special five-day cruises in August and October offer the opportunity to spend two days in Bermuda. The new sailings expand upon Carnival Venezia’s 2024 Bermuda sailings that include several four- to seven-day itineraries. Seven-day sailings visit Bermuda for three days, while another week-long option includes a visit to Halifax in Canada.

Rounding out Carnival’s largest upcoming deployment to Bermuda in 2025, seven week-long sailings aboard Carnival Pride departing Baltimore are also available, along with seven six-day cruises on Carnival Sunshine from Norfolk, VA. Additionally, two “Carnival Journeys” transatlantic cruises—one aboard Carnival Glory and another on Carnival Spirit; they depart Barcelona, and visit several popular European ports, then stop in Bermuda before arriving in Florida.

Eastern Caribbean Cruises

Carnival Venezia is also offering a range of new eight-, nine- and 10-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from New York. Destinations include San Juan, Grand Turk, St. Maarten, Half Moon Cay, as well as Carnival’s new destination Celebration Key, currently under construction.

“Carnival Journeys” Cruises

Several new 12-day “Carnival Journeys” cruises are open for sale, as well. Two are round-trip cruises from New York, with visits to St. Kitts, Tortola, Dominica, St. Lucia and more. Another “Carnival Journeys” cruise will visit destinations such as Aruba, Curacao and St. Croix before repositioning the ship from New York to its seasonal homeport of Port Canaveral, FL. An 11-day “Carnival Journeys” voyage visiting Grand Turk, Aruba, Curacao and St. Thomas ends in New York.

Additional 2025 cruises on Carnival Venezia from Port Canaveral also opened for sale, including a three-day sailing that visits Celebration Key and a week-long Western Caribbean cruise visiting Mahogany Bay, Belize and Cozumel.

For more information, visit www.carnival.com.

