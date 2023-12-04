MSC Cruises Enriches Onboard Entertainment for Children

MSC Cruises has revealed expanded children’s club offerings across the entire fleet, alongside a new original teen music video dedicated to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

The Young Club (12-14 years) and Teens Club (15-17 years) onboard all MSC Cruises ships now have extended hours and offer more live entertainment daily. Kids in the Young and Teens Clubs can also expect an array of organized sports activities, amusement options, entertainment at the onboard water park, and dinner organized exclusively for children in various age ranges. Each evening the ships will also offer game shows for teenagers, followed by a teen dance party.

MSC Cruises is also launching its first teen music video dedicated to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, its private island in the Bahamas. The new music video, “Ocean Cay: A cabin 12006 story,” follows on the success of MSC Cruises’ two original web series, called “Kelly & Khloe On Board” and “Cabin 12006,” and is available for viewing onboard and on YouTube. The new music video chronicles a cruise vacation to Ocean Cay, spotlighting a group of young guests divided by their varying interests in virtual reality, sports, hip hop dancing and unrequited love. The island of Ocean Cay in the Bahamas unites them, reminding them how wonderful life is, especially on vacation. The video was produced by MSC Cruises in partnership with Jumpcut Media and directed by Alessandro Valbonesi.

The original song titled “Ocean Cay,” written and produced by music producer Riccardo Sciré, will be accessible on all of MSC Cruises’ digital platforms including Instagram and TikTok, enabling young guests and teens to use it in creating their own social content while on vacation.

For more information, visit www.msccruisesusa.com.

