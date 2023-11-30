Sun Princess to House Line's Largest Casino

Princess Cruises has announced details of the largest casino in its fleet. The Princess Casino, onboard the 4,300-guest Sun Princess will have 50 percent more space and 30 percent more machines than the line’s Royal Class ships. Scheduled to debut in February 2024, Sun Princess is currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

Located on Deck 8 adjacent to the Piazza, the Princess Casino offers high ceilings and a spacious floor plan. There will be several gaming positions infused into in the Piazza, giving guests easier and faster access to a range of games. What can gamers expect? With over 200 of the newest and most popular slots and video poker games, the Princess Casino will have live table games offering progressive jackpots, as well as a range of other games. Included in the expanded casino will be a first-of-its-kind “Buffalo Zone” at sea.

“Casino-lovers, high rollers or simply those wanting to try a hand during their vacation will be stunned by the new Princess Casino onboard Sun Princess,” promised John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, in a press statement. "Princess has embraced the casino experience and is proud to offer such exciting gaming surrounded by absolutely world-class dining and entertainment."

The 175,500-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess will offer a range of new entertainment and culinary offerings, as well as staterooms and suites across a broad spectrum of categories. It will have the most balconies and sun decks on any Princess ship, and guests can take in the sunshine and clear waters of the Mediterranean and Caribbean from the comfort of their stateroom.

Inaugural 2024 Sun Princess cruises to the Mediterranean, Europe and Caribbean are on sale now.

For more information, visit www.princess.com.

