Sail Croatia Launches New Cruise Experiences for 2024

Small-ship cruise line Sail Croatia has launched four new yoga-themed cruises for 2024, combining the best of the Dalmatian coastline with mindful activities for the body and soul.

Highlights of this cruise will include the opportunity to participate in sunset yoga overlooking Mljet National Park and yoga in a vineyard on the UNESCO Stari Grad Plain, followed by a traditional dinner and wine tasting. With a certified yoga instructor onboard and plenty of optional activities available, the cruise is designed to leave participants feeling reconnected and relaxed.

Starting and ending in the waterfront city of Split, the cruise operates on Almissa, which can accommodate up to 38 guests in air-conditioned en-suite cabins and offers a swim platform and open sundecks, perfect for yoga and stretching as they sail along the Croatian coast. While onboard, guests can relax as they sail the waters of the Adriatic, stopping to swim in isolated coves along the coast. A range of active optional excursions will also be offered, including cycling, off road buggy safari, river rafting and more.

Departure dates incldue April 13, September 7, September 14 and October 5, 2024. Included in the cruises is breakfast and lunch daily, yoga sessions with a certified instructor at sunrise and sunset daily, a guided hike in Stari Grad and Captain’s dinner evening, as well as a vineyard yoga session followed by wine tasting and traditional Croatian dinner.

Guests on Sail Croatia’s new “Wines of Croatia” cruise can learn all about the ancient grape varieties of Croatia. New for 2024, the “Elegance Wine Cruises” enables guests to immerse themselves in the natural, cultural and historical sights of Croatia while also increasing their wine knowledge. Departing from the UNESCO town of Split, guests can enjoy a Wine Jeep Safari on the largest island of Brac, sip wine in the Stari Grad Plain of Hvar, delve into the history of Vis from the world’s only winery in a military tunnel, explore Marco Polo’s Korcula and relax in Mljet before ending in the medieval city of Dubrovnik.

Wine lovers can choose from an April 28 departure on Olimp, July 21 departure on Esperanza or October 6 and October 13 on Queen Jelena. Prices are inclusive of a welcome reception, breakfast and lunch daily, Captain’s dinner and local village dinner, winery tours and wine tastings plus return airport transfers.

For more information, visit www.sail-croatia.com.

