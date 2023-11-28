Holland America Line Unveils 2025-26 South America, Antarctica Cruises

Holland America Line has opened bookings for its 2025-26 South America and Antarctica season. Offering a series of longer cruises up to 22 days, guests can experience the region’s blend of diverse cultures, landscapes and heritage, including 16 UNESCO World Heritage Sites and UNESCO Biosphere Reserves.

From November 2025 through March 2025, Oosterdam cruises between San Antonio (Santiago), Chile, and either Buenos Aires, Argentina or Fort Lauderdale, FL. The itineraries showcase the iconic sites of South America such as Iguazu Falls, Machu Picchu and Torres del Paine National Park, along with Antarctica’s scenery and wildlife.

The 14-day “South America Passage” itineraries cruise between San Antonio and Buenos Aires. Guests enjoy an overnight visit at Buenos Aires at the beginning or end of each cruise. Ports include Puerto Montt, Puerto Chacabuco and Punta Arenas, Chile; Ushuaia, Argentina; Stanley, Falkland Islands; and Montevideo, Uruguay. Scenic cruising includes the Chilean Fjords, Strait of Magellan, Beagle and Cockburn Channels, Glacier Alley and rounding Cape Horn. Departures include December 4, 2025, and February 22 and March 8, 2026.

The 17-day “Panama Canal and Inca Discovery” cruises sail between Fort Lauderdale and San Antonio (Santiago), with two nights at Callao (Lima). Ports include Grand Cayman, Panama, Ecuador, Peru and Chile, with an overnight at Fuerte Amador. The cruise includes a transit through the lakes and locks of the Panama Canal. An overland tour to the Galapagos Islands is available. Departures include November 17, 2025, and March 22, 2026.

The 22-day “South America and Antarctica” itineraries cruise between San Antonio and Buenos Aires and includes an overnight visit at Buenos Aires at the beginning or end of the cruise. It calls in Uruguay, Argentina, Falkland Islands and Chile, has four days exploring Antarctica, guided by a naturalist, and includes scenic cruising in the Chilean fjords, Drake Passage, Beagle Channel and Glacier Alley. Departures include December 18, 2025 (holiday cruise), and January 9 and 31, 2026.

Tip: The “Panama Canal and Inca Discovery” itineraries can be combined with the “South America Passage” cruises to form a 31-day exploration between Fort Lauderdale and Buenos Aires.

Holland America Line 2025-26 South America cruises visit 16 UNESCO World Heritage sites and UNESCO Biosphere Reserves. This collection includes the Archaeological Site of Old Panama and Historical District of Panama, Cusco, Machu Picchu, Nazca Lines, Historic Quarter of the Seaport City of Valparaiso, Torres del Paine National Park, Alberto de Agostini National Park, Cape Horn, Los Glaciares National Park, Galapagos Islands, Chan Chan Archaeological Zone, Argentina’s Valdes Peninsula, Lima’s Historical Centre, Historic Quarter of the City of Colonia del Sacramento, Iguazu Falls and Iguazu National Park.

On South America and Antarctic cruises, Holland America Line brings local flavors onboard. On immersive shore excursions, guests can visit an indigenous Emberá tribe, meet a Chilean huaso (cowboy), learn to craft a traditional Panama hat or enjoy an intimate dinner at an Argentine “closed-door restaurant.”

For more information, visit www.hollandamerica.com.

