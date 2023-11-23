Royal Caribbean Opens New 2025-26 Caribbean Vacations

The Royal Caribbean International has announced 2025-2026 Caribbean vacations. A lineup of seven Royal Caribbean ships sailing from Florida, Texas or Puerto Rico, including the Icon of the Seas in Miami and Oasis-Class ships Oasis and Harmony of the Seas, makes for a variety of six- to eight-night Caribbean getaways for every type of family and adventurer.

Guests can escape to the Caribbean and the Bahamas from six popular jumping-off points at any time of the year, including Miami, where Icon returns with seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations. The lineup’s highlights also include adventures in the western Caribbean on Harmony, which makes a return to Royal Caribbean’s net-zero cruise terminal in Galveston, TX, and Oasis in Fort Lauderdale, FL, visiting the eastern, western and southern Caribbean. Adventure of the Seas from Orlando (Port Canaveral), FL, Independence of the Seas from Miami, Rhapsody of the Seas from both Tampa, FL, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Grandeur of the Seas from Tampa round out the newly revealed vacations.

Families and vacationers of all ages can have their pick of destinations, including Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis; Cozumel, Mexico; Castries, St. Lucia; St. Johns, Antigua; St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands; and more. Plus, six of the seven ships visit Royal Caribbean’s marquee private destinations, Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas, and Labadee, Haiti. From Perfect Day at CocoCay’s two towers of waterslides at Thrill Waterpark and the first adults-only oasis, Hideaway Beach, to Labadee’s five shorelines, a culture-rich local artisans market and even the world’s longest overwater zip line, the destinations have a range of experiences.

Icon of the Seas

The ship has six new waterslides, seven pools and Surfside, the first stay-all-day neighborhood designed for young families; more show-stopping entertainment, live music and experiences for kids, teens, adults and the whole family; and 40-plus ways to dine and drink. Icon will sail a lineup of seven-night eastern and western Caribbean adventures. Every vacation includes a visit to Perfect Day at CocoCay, alongside new destinations for Icon, such as Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Labadee, Haiti; as well as highlights like Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas.

Oasis-Class Ships

The Oasis-Class ships offer a lineup of adventures across signature neighborhoods. Popular experiences include the 10-story Ultimate Abyss dry slide, The Perfect Storm trio of waterslides, full-scale entertainment across four stages: Air, ice, water and theater; a nine-deck-high zip line, twin FlowRider surf simulators; and dozens of restaurants, bars and lounges—from an Italian trattoria to an American steakhouse and even the cruise line’s debut barbecue spot, Portside BBQ.

Highlights include:

Oasis of the Seas (from Fort Lauderdale) : The ship heads for the eastern, western and southern Caribbean on six- and eight-night vacations. Vacationers can set their sights on the tropical shores of Philipsburg , St. Maarten ; San Juan; Royal Caribbean’s two private destinations, Labadee and Perfect Day at CocoCay; and more. For the winter, there are alternating southern and western Caribbean getaways to locales like Falmouth , Jamaica ; Willemstad , Curacao ; and Oranjestad , Aruba .

The ship heads for the eastern, western and southern Caribbean on six- and eight-night vacations. Vacationers can set their sights on the tropical shores of , ; San Juan; Royal Caribbean’s two private destinations, Labadee and Perfect Day at CocoCay; and more. For the winter, there are alternating southern and western Caribbean getaways to locales like , ; , ; and , . Harmony of the Seas (from Galveston): In a return to the "Lone Star State," at the world’s first zero-energy terminal, the six- to eight-night getaways will visit the western Caribbean and the Bahamas every week. Guests will visit destinations like Perfect Day at CocoCay, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Roatan and Nassau, Bahamas.

Voyager- and Freedom-Class Getaways

Highlights aboard Adventure and Independence include thrills like The Perfect Storm dual racing waterslides and the FlowRider surf simulator, and restaurants serving up everything from sushi and sashimi at Izumi to Tuscan classics at Giovanni’s Table. Plus, there’s original entertainment and ways to go out for a night on the town—whether it’s dancing, bar-hopping or a movie under the stars on the pool deck.

Adventure of the Seas (from Orlando/Port Canaveral): Vacationers can have their pick of six- and eight-night vacations to the southern, eastern or western Caribbean and the Bahamas. The lineup includes such destinations as Charlotte Amalie, Puerto Plata, San Juan, St. Croix, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Labadee and more.

Independence of the Seas (from Miami): For the winter season, the seven-night adventures line up a combination of destinations in the western and eastern Caribbean. Travelers will head to the sun-soaked shores of locales like Charlotte Amalie, Cozumel, Falmouth, George Town, Cayman Islands, San Juan, and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Vision-Class Vacations

Whether kicking back on the pool deck or at the adults-only Solarium, finding zen at the Vitality Spa, adventuring on Royal Caribbean’s signature rock climbing wall or breaking bread over prime cuts at Chops Grille or five courses at Chef’s Table, vacationers can make the most of their getaway with Vision-class:

Rhapsody of the Seas (from San Juan and Tampa): Rhapsody makes its way to the southern Caribbean for seven-night adventures. The natural beauty and shores of isles await, including Bridgetown , Barbados ; Castries; St. Johns ; and Roseau , Dominica . Travelers can also choose from a different lineup in the winter, with six- to eight-night Western Caribbean vacations from Tampa to the likes of Belize City , Belize ; Costa Maya , Cozumel, George Town and Roatan.

, ; Castries; ; and , . Travelers can also choose from a different lineup in the winter, with six- to eight-night Western Caribbean vacations from Tampa to the likes of , ; , Cozumel, George Town and Roatan. Grandeur of the Seas (from Tampa): The vacations in store include seven-night getaways to the western Caribbean and the Bahamas during the winter. Travelers can set their sights on exploring culture-rich destinations like Belize City, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Perfect Day at CocoCay and Roatan.

For more, visit www.royalcaribbean.com.

