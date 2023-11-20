Riviera River Cruises Announces New Themed Itineraries for 2025

Riviera River Cruises has announced a collection of eight new themed European river cruise itineraries for 2025. On these eight-day itineraries, guests can indulge in their love of art, music, history, food, wine and nature with experiences tailored to each interest.

The new themed itineraries include:

"Gastronomy of Switzerland and the Rhine"

"Music, Arts & Craft of Switzerland and the Rhine"

"Music of the Blue Danube"

"Art and History on the Danube"

"History and Art of the Rhône"

"Gardens and Natural Beauty of the Rhône"

"Gastronomy of the Douro — from Portugal to Spain"

"History of the Douro — from Portugal to Spain"

Good to know: All 2025 departures are now on sale, with many being price-matched to 2024 departures through February 2024. The price of 2025 departures will be based on the price of 2024 departures as of November 15, 2023. If no equivalent departure date is available, the lowest available price may vary. Prices will be matched through February 29, 2024. Solo traveler cruises as well as new itineraries and ships that are not on sale for 2024 are excluded.

Riviera River Cruises offers a range of cruises on rivers and waterways across Europe, including exclusive departures for solo travelers with no single supplement and holiday season itineraries. Its fleet of ships is one of the youngest in Europe, with spacious cabins and suites, and its cruises include fine culinary experiences, from breakfasts to four-course dinners featuring regional and international specialties, as well as expert-led excursions to iconic sights and hidden gems.

For more information, visit www.rivierarivercruises.com.

