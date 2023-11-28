Celestyal Unveils New Countries and Ports for 2024-25

Celestyal has added three new countries and six new ports for its 2024 and 2025 seasons. The three new countries include Croatia, Montenegro and Italy. The six new ports include Kefalonia, Katakolo and Corfu in Greece; Dubrovnik in Croatia; Kotor in Montenegro and Bari in Italy.

Celestyal Journey will commence its season on March 2, 2024 with a new seven-night “Heavenly Adriatic” cruise will include full days in Kefalonia, Kotor, Bari and Corfu, as well as a late-night stay in Dubrovnik. Additionally, Celestyal will update two sailings in 2024, replacing the “Three Continents” itineraries on March 9 and 16 with the “Idyllic Aegean” itinerary, roundtrip from Athens, calling at Thessaloniki, Kusadasi, Heraklion, Mykonos, Santorini and Milos.

Good to know: Celestyal is rewarding guests already booked on the Celestyal Journey itineraries departing Athens on March 2, 9 and 16, 2024, with lower promotional rates and a free “Three Continents” cruise on the Celestyal network. These customers will be contacted by Celestyal or the advisor that booked their travel, with their updated itineraries, lower fare (where applicable) and their free “Three Continents” cruise offer, which can be redeemed by the guest over the next three years.

Guests and travel partners holding reservations on the updated March 2024 itineraries will be contacted by Celestyal over the coming days and re-accommodated on the updated sailings on the newly refurbished Celestyal Journey, or another suitable option. Guests that retain their booking dates on the updated itineraries in March will be eligible for the free cruise offer, which can be booked on applicable sailings over the next three years.

All advisor commissions will be preserved on these retained bookings, as well as any re-accommodated bookings.

For more information, visit www.celestyal.com.

