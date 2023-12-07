MSC Cruises Opens Sales for 2026 World Cruise

MSC Cruises has opened sales for the “MSC World Cruise 2026” with a new itinerary onboard MSC Magnifica including embarkation options from four European ports: Civitavecchia for Rome and Genoa (Italy); Marseille (France); and Barcelona (Spain) on January 4-7, 2026. The 119-day route will visit 47 destinations in 32 countries, with seven overnight stays and full days in all other calls along the journey. The four-month long sailing will cover 36,000 nautical miles, crossing the Equator two times.

The journey begins with some of Europe’s most renowned cities in Italy, France, Spain and Portugal before crossing to the Caribbean and Central America. From there, MSC Magnifica will make its way to the West Coast of the U.S. and spend more than a month in the Pacific Ocean with overnight stops in San Francisco, Honolulu, Auckland and Sydney. Guests will then spend over three weeks exploring Asia, with stops in cities including Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong. Next, guests can experience culturally rich destinations such as Dubai and Oman, before returning home via Greece.

Benefits when booking include:

15 shore excursions included in the booking price

A dine and drink package for all “World Cruise” guests

30 percent discount on laundry

Good to know: Classic level MSC Voyager Club members and above will benefit from a 5 percent discount on their booking price. The points gained from the “World Cruise” will be tripled and added to their account before the start of the voyage, instantly granting them valuable privileges and extras.

For more information, visit www.msccruises.com.

