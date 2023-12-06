Windstar Begins Updating Its Three Wind-Class Ships

Windstar Cruises is embarking on a multimillion-dollar initiative to redesign and update three classic sailing yachts—148-guest Wind Star and Wind Spirit and 342-guest Wind Surf. The multi-year initiative kicked off Wednesday, with Wind Star completing Phase One of its renovations.

Wind Star is the first sailing ship to start the process and is currently in Lisbon, readying to welcome guests onboard. A second phase will include remaining staterooms and dining venues in 2026. Wind Spirit will be fully remodeled and its renovations will be complete in 2025, while Wind Surf's update will be in two phases—2024 and 2026. The project encompasses a full redesign of all public spaces with new layouts, furniture, wall and floor coverings, lighting and custom art. Guest staterooms, Premium Suites and Owner’s Suites will be fully refurbished, as well, with new furniture, interactive televisions and décor.

Project Highlights for Wind Star, include:

Lobby — Opening up the space creates a more expansive reception area with added seating and expanded retail space.

— Opening up the space creates a more expansive reception area with added seating and expanded retail space. Lounge — The layout has been redesigned with new furniture, lighting and finishes enhancing the area for daytime relaxation and evening entertainment.

— The layout has been redesigned with new furniture, lighting and finishes enhancing the area for daytime relaxation and evening entertainment. Spa and Fitness Center — The World Spa by Windstar and gym have been redesigned with wellness and respite in mind. Both areas have all new finishes, color palettes and equipment.

— The World Spa by Windstar and gym have been redesigned with wellness and respite in mind. Both areas have all new finishes, color palettes and equipment. Pool Deck — The pool deck has been expanded with the removal of the skylight. A new pool and jacuzzi have been added, and the pool bar has been extended. New furniture includes sofas for lounging and colorful poufs, ottomans and chairs around the pool. New speakers, lighting and finishes add to the fun of parties on the pool deck. New flora and greenery around the pool bar add a pop of color.

— The pool deck has been expanded with the removal of the skylight. A new pool and jacuzzi have been added, and the pool bar has been extended. New furniture includes sofas for lounging and colorful poufs, ottomans and chairs around the pool. New speakers, lighting and finishes add to the fun of parties on the pool deck. New flora and greenery around the pool bar add a pop of color. Artwork — Through its partnership with Fountainhead Arts in Miami , the line is sourcing a curated collection of artwork for all three yachts. All are specially commissioned for Windstar with a common theme around "the convergence of nature, organic materials and the essence of yachting."

— Through its partnership with in , the line is sourcing a curated collection of artwork for all three yachts. All are specially commissioned for Windstar with a common theme around "the convergence of nature, organic materials and the essence of yachting." Technology — New, larger televisions in every cabin will be fully loaded with curated content and movies, plus the line’s Wayfinder application. Additional Wi-Fi access points will provide a better connection to Starlink internet.

Updates planned for guest staterooms, the main dining room Amphora, and lunch/breakfast restaurant Veranda will occur in Phase Two.

For more details, visit www.windstarcruises.com.

