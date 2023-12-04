Sea Cloud Cruises Unveils 2024 Season

Sea Cloud Cruises has released its “Authentic Sailing Journeys” brochure for 2024. The 95-page brochure highlights the experience onboard the tall ships as they sail four- to 16-day voyages, following less traveled routes and calling on boutique ports.

The 2024 collection for the 90-year-old four-mast Sea Cloud, and its sister ships, Sea Cloud II and Sea Cloud Spirit, includes 80 voyages with over 160 days under full sail. The lineup of “Special Occasion” voyages includes the St. Barths Bucket Regatta, the Monaco Historic Grand Prix and America’s Cup. Many sailings will be hosted by Michelin-starred chefs, with bespoke musical experiences or renowned lecturers onboard. The Sea Cloud Cruises fleet will ring in the New Year in Cartagena, Bequia and Virgin Gorda.

Here's what you need to know:

Sea Cloud Spirit sets sail with immersive voyages through Central America, exploring Costa Rica, Panama, Belize, Honduras and Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula. After making its way to Florida and the Bahamas in March, the ship will embark on its spring season with the Canaries, followed by Morocco and Spain. The summer includes unique Atlantic Coast and Northern Europe itineraries as the ship sails travel to Lisbon, Bilbao—including a VIP evening tour of the Guggenheim—Bordeaux, England, Ireland and Norway, before sailing the Azores and returning to the Caribbean.

Sea Cloud II sails the Caribbean January through April homeporting in St. Maarten and Barbados. Ports including Martinique, Isles de Santes and Santa Domingo. The ship’s European season begins from Lisbon to Barcelona in April. Guests on the May 8 sailing can enjoy VIP access to the Monaco Historic Grand Prix. Sea Cloud II will then sail Capri, Sardinia, Corsica, Sicily, Greece, and the French and Italian Rivieras during its summer 2024 season. The ship makes a 17-day full sail crossing beginning November 25 from the Canary Islands to Guadeloupe, where its Caribbean season begins.

Sea Cloud will sail the Caribbean homeporting in St. Maarten and Barbados for much of the winter season calling on intimate ports including Anguilla, Nevis, Mayreau and Bequia. Guests sailing in the footsteps of original Sea Cloud owner Marjorie Merriweather Post will have a front row seat to the St. Barths Bucket Regatta. Sea Cloud II will mirror this “Special Occasion” sailing delivering a unique experience for guests as the two tall ships sail side-by-side. Its Caribbean season will conclude with a second rendezvous alongside Sea Cloud II sailing the British Virgin Islands, Lesser Antilles and returning to St. Maarten.

Limited availability remains on Sea Cloud once again as its sails the Aegean and lesser-visited Greek Isles of the Cyclades and Dodecanese. Following this itinerary is an Athens to Venice voyage. The ship will sail the coast of Croatia, circumnavigate Sicily and the Mediterranean islands of Corsica and Sardinia before making its way to the Canary Islands for the Atlantic crossing.

Deal: Sea Cloud Cruises is offering a $250 onboard credit per person on all bookings until December 31. For more information, visit www.seacloud.com.

