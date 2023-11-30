American Queen Voyages Debuts New Menu Inspired by Rivers

American Queen Voyages has launched six new recipes created in partnership with America’s Test Kitchen. Inspired by the rivers the cruise line sails, each dish was selected from America’s Test Kitchen’s recipe archive by AQV Culinary Ambassador Regina Charboneau and America’s Test Kitchen executive editorial directors and co-hosts, Julia Collin Davison and Bridget Lancaster. Drawing from the history, cultures and flavors of the line’s destinations along its six rivers, the six new regionally influenced delicacies enhance travelers’ immersion in each itinerary.

“It is incredibly enriching to collaborate with American Queen Voyages to bring ‘6 Recipes, 6 Rivers’ to life,” said Lancaster. “We delved into the culinary history and cultural tapestry of North America’s riverside communities to bring travelers a taste of the past and present. These recipes celebrate the diverse flavors of the regions and offer a delightful journey for the taste buds. We’re excited to see these dishes become an integral part of the American Queen Voyages’ culinary program.”

The collaborative recipes include:

Upper Mississippi – In honor of the German settlers who thrived along the upper Mississippi, the line has introduced Caraway Pork Chops paired with a savory Bacon-Mustard Potato Salad.

– In honor of the German settlers who thrived along the upper Mississippi, the line has introduced Caraway Pork Chops paired with a savory Bacon-Mustard Potato Salad. Lower Mississippi – Louisiana-Style Cornbread Dressing is a versatile add on that can be used to perk up traditional turkey or stuff quail, Cornish hens, or pork chops. This recipe uses Andouille, the culinary mastermind’s way of tipping their hats to the French influences of the region.

– Louisiana-Style Cornbread Dressing is a versatile add on that can be used to perk up traditional turkey or stuff quail, Cornish hens, or pork chops. This recipe uses Andouille, the culinary mastermind’s way of tipping their hats to the French influences of the region. Columbia and Snake Rivers – The new Soy-Glazed Salmon with Shiitake Mushrooms and Bok Choy not only showcases local ingredients but celebrates Chinese history tied to the Pacific Northwest.

– The new Soy-Glazed Salmon with Shiitake Mushrooms and Bok Choy not only showcases local ingredients but celebrates Chinese history tied to the Pacific Northwest. Ohio River – Taking inspiration from the region’s Bourbon history, American Queen Voyages has added Rib-Eye Steaks with Bacon-Bourbon Compote and Mashed Potato. This boozy bacon jam serves as a savory-sweet steak topping.

– Taking inspiration from the region’s Bourbon history, American Queen Voyages has added Rib-Eye Steaks with Bacon-Bourbon Compote and Mashed Potato. This boozy bacon jam serves as a savory-sweet steak topping. Cumberland & Tennessee Rivers – Two recipes will debut on these two rivers, the perfect Duck Leg Confit and a Bourbon-Blackberry glaze. This topping is versatile and can be used for both entrées and desserts.

Alaska Inside Passage – The line’s new Fisherman’s Pie capitalizes on local Alaska cod. After a day on the glacier, guests can warm up with the dish’s golden crusted, creamy mashed potato topping and flaky fish filling.

To celebrate the launch, Chef Regina Charboneau and Bridget Lancaster joined guests onboard the American Queen on its sold-out October 30 “Experiential Voyage” sailing from New Orleans to Memphis to host interactive cooking demonstrations and informal Q&A sessions. Joining guests at the dinner table, the chefs indulged in one of their hand-picked creations as each recipe individually debuted as a featured dinner menu item across each evening.

For more information, visit www.aqvoyages.com.

Related Stories

Sail Croatia Launches New Cruise Experiences for 2024

Azamara Offering New Day Tours by National Geographic

American Cruise Lines’ American Glory Passes Sea Trials

Riviera River Cruises Announces New Themed Itineraries for 2025