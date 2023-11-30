Oceania Cruises Announces First “Culinary Masters’ Cruise” in 2024

Oceania Cruises has announced its first annual “Culinary Masters’ Cruise” aboard Marina in October 2024. The 1,250-guest ship will sail from Valletta to Rome (Civitavecchia) on October 16, 2024, calling at ports in Croatia, Greece and Italy. The cruise will be hosted by the line’s two Master Chefs of France, Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale.

The first “Culinary Masters’ Cruise” is designed for guests to immerse themselves in culinary experiences while learning about Oceania Cruises’ gourmet heritage and future from the culinary team. They can gain expert insights during onstage panel discussions and enjoy live cooking demonstrations from Chef Quaretti, Oceania Cruises’ senior culinary director; Chef Barale, vice president of culinary; and their special guests.

All guests will be invited to attend Oceania Cruises’ signature gala seafood brunch, usually only reserved for ship launches, and enjoy themed Chef’s Market Dinners in The Terrace Café, which will use ingredients bought from local markets by the onboard culinary team, inspired by the destinations visited. Additionally, guests can purchase bespoke experiences available only aboard this sailing, including culinary tours in local ports and hand-on cooking classes, led by the line’s culinary team; expert-led wine tastings on board; or a private dinner event.

The itinerary of the “Culinary Masters’ Cruise” sails from Valletta, Malta’s capital, which has myriad international connections through London, Frankfurt, Munich and Paris among others, Marina will have a day at sea before launching into a menu of Mediterranean and Adriatic ports of call: Kotor, Dubrovnik, Split, Bari, Corfu, Katakolon and Naples, before finishing Rome.

For more information, visit www.oceaniacruises.com.

