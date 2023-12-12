Princess Cruises Unveils Largest Americas Season for 2025-26

Princess Cruises has introduced a "monumental" 2025-26 Americas season, headlined by the winter/spring itineraries for its newest ships, Sun Princess and Star Princess. The vessels will sail seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Port Everglades (Ft. Lauderdale). The year-round season totals 278 cruises departing from seven home ports: San Francisco; Los Angeles; Galveston; Ft. Lauderdale; Port Canaveral; New York City; and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Highlights and deployments of the 2025-26 Americas cruise season include:

Caribbean

10 ships—the largest deployment ever—including Star Princess sailing its inaugural season from North America , joining sister ship Sun Princess, as well as Caribbean Princess , Emerald Princess , Enchanted Princess , Island Princess , Majestic Princess , Regal Princess , Sapphire Princess and Sky Princess

178 total departures of 25 itineraries, ranging from four to 20 days.

Star Princess and Sun Princess sail seven-day Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises on Saturdays and Sundays

Majestic Princess sails a new program, including eight-day Southern Caribbean sailings to the ABC Islands ( Aruba , Bonaire and Curaçao ), eight-day Eastern Caribbean and six-day Western Caribbean voyages

Sky Princess sails its first season from Port Canaveral with eight-day Eastern and Western Caribbean sailings and six-day sailings to the Eastern Caribbean.

Enchanted Princess departs on a 12-day New York to Ft. Lauderdale voyage visiting the ABC Islands

Panama Canal

Five ships—Caribbean Princess and Island Princess, Coral Princess , Emerald Princess and Sapphire Princess

, Emerald Princess and Sapphire Princess 27 destinations in Central America and the Caribbean

and the Caribbean 28 total departures on eight itineraries

Mexico

Three ships—Emerald Princess, Royal Princess and Ruby Princess

and 31 total departures on four itineraries departing from Los Angeles or San Francisco with voyages from seven to 14 days

Royal Princess departs on a 14-day Mexican Riviera sailing December 6, 2025, to commemorate Princess Cruises’ 60th anniversary

and cruises from Los Angeles Ruby Princess offers 11-day Mexico cruises round-trip from San Francisco

California Coast

Seven ships—Caribbean Princess, Coral Princess, Discovery Princess , Grand Princess , Royal Princess, Ruby Princess and Sapphire Princess

, , Royal Princess, Ruby Princess and Sapphire Princess 21 total departures on nine itineraries from Los Angeles, San Francisco or Vancouver

Royal Princess returns for a West Coast season, including seven-day Classic California Coast voyages and more

season, including seven-day voyages and more Ruby Princess returns to San Francisco with five- and seven-day cruises along the California Coast, plus a seven-day Pacific Northwest Coast cruise

cruise Coral Princess takes guests on an 11-day California Coast round-trip cruise from Vancouver

Seven-day Pacific Wine Country cruises between Vancouver and Los Angeles

Hawaii & South Pacific

Five ships—Coral Princess, Emerald Princess, Island Princess, Ruby Princess and Sapphire Princess

23 destinations in 11 countries on 20 total departures and five itineraries from 16 to 54 days

A choice of three voyages to Hawaii and the South Pacific, including one that ventures all the way to Australia and New Zealand

For more information, visit www.princess.com.

