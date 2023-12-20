Norwegian Reveals New Fall & Winter 2025/26 Sailings

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has revealed its new fall and winter 2025/26 voyages. The season features several ships making their debut in new destinations, including Norwegian Sun visiting new ports in Asia for the first time, including Kyoto; and Norwegian Viva homeporting for the first time in Galveston, TX, for a series of Caribbean voyages. Here are additional highlights of the new deployment:

Norwegian Sun’s season in Asia will kick off in Japan on November 3, 2025, on an 11-day voyage starting from Tokyo to Incheon, calling at Jeju (Jeju Island) in South Korea and Kyoto—both first time visits for the ship—as well as stops in several Japanese cities, including Nagoya and Osaka. On November 14, the ship will depart from Incheon for the first time for another 11-day voyage on its return to Tokyo with a similar itinerary that includes a call to Hiroshima. From December 2025 through March 2026, Norwegian Sun will offer a selection of cruises between 11 and 15 days sailing through Southeast Asia.

Norwegian Spirit will offer sailings to and from Sydney and Auckland between December 2025 and March 2026. The vessel will offer 11- to 14-day voyages with ports including Melbourne, Napier and Dunedin. Select sailings will cruise by the New Zealand fjords—the Doubtful Sound, Milford Sound and Dusky Sound.

The line has curated a selection of port-intensive Africa sailings for Norwegian Dawn for November 2025 through March 2026 with multiple embarkation ports, including Cape Town, Port Louis and Doha. The season begins on November 2, 2025, with a 21-day repositioning cruise from Barcelona to Cape Town, visiting such destinations as Santa Maria, Casablanca and Agadir. NCL is also offering four 12-day sailings calling to the ports of Antsiranana and Nosy Be, Madagascar, as well as an overnight stay in Richard’s Bay, South Africa, where guests can opt to explore the local wildlife by a safari tour, learn about South African history or enjoy an afternoon at the Aklantstrand Beach.

NCL’s newest ship, Norwegian Viva will homeport in Galveston from December 2025 through April 2026, following Norwegian Prima, which will kick off its inaugural season in this town on December 15, 2023. During Norwegian Viva’s winter season, the vessel will offer seven-day round-trip Western Caribbean itineraries to Cozumel, Costa Maya, Roatan and Harvest Caye, NCL’s resort-style destination located in Southern Belize. On January 10 and January 24, 2026, Norwegian Viva will sail a 14-day Eastern Caribbean itinerary visiting George Town—a first-time visit for the ship—and call to NCL’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay, plus Road Town (Tortola), St. John’s (Antigua), Philipsburg, San Juan, Puerto Plata and Cozumel.

Between November 2025 and April 2026, Norwegian Escape will homeport in New Orleans—the first Breakaway-Plus class ship to homeport in this city—offering a series of seven-day round-trip Western Caribbean voyages. The ship will also offer two 14-day Southern Caribbean cruises on February 1, and February 22, 2026, where the ship will visit for the first time Puerto Limon, Colon and Cartagena.

Homeporting for a second season in La Romana, Norwegian Sky will offer a selection of seven-, nine- and 12-day round-trip Southern Caribbean itineraries from December 2025 through April 2026. During the January 5, 2026, nine-day sailing, Norwegian Sky will cruise to the southwestern coast of the Dominican Republic to make its debut in Cabo Rojo.

The South America itineraries begin with the transatlantic crossing from Lisbon to Rio de Janeiro on November 20, 2025, visiting Portugal, Cape Verde, and several cities in Brazil. Norwegian Star will then embark on a 17-day cruise from Rio de Janeiro on December 4, 2025 calling to ports in Argentina, Uruguay and Chile, and make its way to the South Pole before returning to Buenos Aires.

From October 2025 through April 2026, Norwegian Jade will offer between 11- and 17-day cruises traversing the Panama Canal. The itineraries will offer a variety of embarkation and disembarkation ports, including Miami, New York City, Tampa, and, for the ship’s first time, Callao, Peru.

For more information, visit www.ncl.com.

